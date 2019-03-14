Extra Napa Police officers will be patrolling on St. Patrick's Day, looking for drunk drivers.
St. Patrick's Day, which falls this year on Sunday, can be a dangerous day to be on the road, Napa Police wrote in a press release.
One person was killed and nearly 50 were injured in driving under the influence crashes across the state on St. Patrick's Day last year, according to California Highway Patrol statistics.
The Sunday operation is funded by a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and California Office of Traffic Safety.
Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis and other drugs can also be impairing, Napa police said. The department encourages drivers to take an Uber, Lyft, cabs or other ride service on St. Patrick's Day.