Napa Police to operate DUI checkpoint Saturday night

Napa Police announced it will conduct a checkpoint Saturday night to stop drivers suspected of being under the influence. The checkpoint, whose location was not disclosed, will operate from 6 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.
The department chooses the sites of DUI checkpoints based on data from vehicle crashes linked to impaired driving, Napa Police said in a news release.
Napa Police will receive support from Napa County’s district attorney and probation offices as well as Calistoga Police while conducting its checkpoint, according to the department.
Funding for the checkpoint program is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A prosecutor says that a commercial truck driver charged in the 2019 deaths of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club told police he caused the crash and wasn't looking, while his lawyer said it was the fault of the lead biker, who looked over his shoulder at his fellow riders moments beforehand. The prosecutor said Tuesday that 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine on June 21, 2019, before the head-on crash along U.S. Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy's lawyer said the lead biker was drunk and came into contact with Zhukovskyy's truck first. Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Zhukovskyy's route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements began Tuesday at state superior court in Lancaster. The motorcyclists who died June 21, 2019, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. They were part of a larger group that had just left a motel along the highway and were headed to an American Legion Post in Gorham to set up for an annual meeting. They were traveling east when they collided with the westbound truck, which was towing an empty flatbed trailer. Killed were Edward and Jo-Ann Corr, a couple from Lakeville, Massachusetts; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, of Farmington, New Hampshire; and Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, Rhode Island. In addition to the deaths, several bikers were injured. Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct. He has been in jail since the crash.
Photos: No solace for Napa family’s loss after DUI crash
Michael Patland and Natalie Kelly
Michael Patland and his wife Natalie Kelly. Michael is holding a photo of his brother Kevin, who was killed in 2020 on Browns Valley Road by a drunk driver.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Kevin Patland
Kevin Patland (center) was 23 when he was killed in 2020 in an accident on Browns Valley Road. The driver responsible for his death was sentenced to seven years by a Napa Superior Court.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Kevin Patland
Kevin Patland (upper right) at his brother Micheal's wedding. Kevin's twin is Felix, who is second from the right in the first row.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Kevin Patland
All three Patland brothers are pictured in Michael Patland's and Natalie Kelly's wedding photo.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
