Napa Police to operate DUI checkpoint Saturday night

Napa Police announced it will conduct a checkpoint Saturday night to stop drivers suspected of being under the influence. The checkpoint, whose location was not disclosed, will operate from 6 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.

The department chooses the sites of DUI checkpoints based on data from vehicle crashes linked to impaired driving, Napa Police said in a news release.

Napa Police will receive support from Napa County’s district attorney and probation offices as well as Calistoga Police while conducting its checkpoint, according to the department.

Funding for the checkpoint program is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.