The Napa Police Department will patrol for drunk drivers and set up a checkpoint for intoxicated and unlicensed drivers this month.
Police will search for intoxicated drivers on Saturday, Aug. 17 and hold the checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The checkpoint will be set up over Labor Day weekend, one of the deadliest times of the year for for alcohol-related car collisions, according to a statement from the Napa Police Department. The enforcement operations come during the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from Aug. 16 to Labor Day, or Sept. 2.
Anyone who spots an impaired driver is asked to call 911. The Napa County DUI Prevention Coalition encourages people to use designated drivers, cabs, or services such as Uber or Lyft.