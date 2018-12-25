The Napa Police Department will have more officers out on the road looking for intoxicated drivers on Friday. Police did not specify a time period.
Officers will look for drunk or drugged drivers, including those who consume cannabis, and certain prescription or over-the-counter drugs.
The operation is possible because of a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety and national Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a police department press release.
Drivers are encouraged to take a cab or ride-sharing services, such as Uber or Lyft. Click here for information on the Napa County DUI Prevention Coalition.