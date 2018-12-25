Try 1 month for 99¢

The Napa Police Department will have more officers out on the road looking for intoxicated drivers on Friday. Police did not specify a time period.

Officers will look for drunk or drugged drivers, including those who consume cannabis, and certain prescription or over-the-counter drugs.

The operation is possible because of a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety and national Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a police department press release.

Drivers are encouraged to take a cab or ride-sharing services, such as Uber or Lyft. Click here  for information on the Napa County DUI Prevention Coalition.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.