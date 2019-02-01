The Napa Police Department will deploy extra officers to search for those driving under the influence on Super Bowl Sunday.
The department wrote in a Friday statement that it encouraged partiers to find a designated driver and to stop impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.
Prescription drugs may also cause impairment, particularly if they come with a label that warns users against driving or operating machinery. Marijuana can also cause impairment, especially when combined with alcohol or other drugs, the statement read.
The department suggests that those who host parties should have snacks and non-alcoholic drinks for drivers. Even one drink can be too much, the statement read.
The Napa County DUI Prevention Coalition encourages anyone drinking to use a designated driver, call a cab, or use Curb, Uber or Lyft.
Anyone who sees a drunk driver is encouraged to call 911.