Next time you speak to a Napa Police Department officer, you might notice a pocket-sized black box with a blinking red light strapped to the officer’s chest.
That’s because nearly all of the department’s officers began wearing the cameras in November, according to Sgt. Kristofer Jenny, who gave a public presentation on the cameras Wednesday night.
Proponents of the technology say body cameras keep officers accountable, reduce unfounded complaints against officers and lower court costs because there’s less debate about how events unfolded, Jenny said. The cameras’ fisheye lenses, low-light recording abilities and audio playback may reveal more than the officer is able to observe.
The cameras have their limitations and don’t always portray the scene as the officer sees it, he said. The 2-D video can skew a viewer’s depth perception, and the officer’s quality or field of vision may be superior to what a camera can detect.
Many of these strengths and shortcomings were illustrated at a December press conference in which department Chief Robert Plummer played clips of a foot chase that ended in the death of local man David Alejandro Molina.
Molina, 27, led Napa Police Officer Christopher Simas through dimly lit paths and a dark wooded area, so parts of the tape only revealed audio of the chase. The body camera did, however, capture video of much of the encounter, and showed Simas telling Molina to stop or put his hands up 36 times before shots were fired.
Studies on whether body cameras alter an officer’s or a civilian’s behavior are mixed. But Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. told The New York Times that body cameras are helpful in ways that are hard to measure, such as more accurate investigations, better training and a more trusting relationship with the community.
The first body cameras were introduced in England in 2005, Jenny said. The Napa Police Department began using car-mounted cameras in the late 2000s, and motorcycle officers began using body cameras around 2010.
Early adopters of body cams in Napa had some issues with the durability of the cameras, but the technology has greatly improved since, Jenny said.
The department completed a three-month pilot program of cameras created by Axon in 2013. Officers weren’t impressed, in part because video files are so large that it would have been difficult to store the data on site, police said.
But then came the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black teenager who was shot and killed by Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014. The high-profile death fueled a national debate about police shootings and spurred many to push for greater use of body cameras.
Napa Police decided again to use pilot program for the technology in 2017, this time trying out cameras from competitors Vievu and Axon for seven months. Afterward, the department entered into a five-year, $570,000 contract with Axon for cameras, training and help maintaining those digital files.
The department can accept video submissions from a cellphone, Ring doorbell, security cameras or more through the smartphone app Axon Citizen, Jenny said. This ensures that officers do not have to ask people to surrender their phones to download large, videos that can be used as evidence.
Officers are trained to turn on body cameras when they’re about to speak with someone or respond to calls. The cameras automatically start recording when officers turn on their car lights.
The Axon camera battery can last 12 to 18 hours — longer than an officer’s full shift — and routine footage that isn’t reviewed after it’s been recorded is deleted within a couple of weeks, Jenny said. Footage related to misdemeanor crimes is kept for two years and tapes related to felonies are generally kept for three to 10 years, he said.
Officers have some discretion to turn the camera off during an encounter. An officer may turn off their body camera if an encounter with a tourist asking for directions seems to be going smoothly, but they may leave it on if the person is intoxicated, for example, Jenny said.
Lt. Brian Campagna, who oversees the body camera program, said after Jenny’s presentation that body cameras can be worn by plain-clothes officers. Officers no longer have to ask people to come into the station for a videotaped interview and can meet people at home or the office.
Campagna said it is too soon to be able to tell whether there has been a reduction in complaints against officers.