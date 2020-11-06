Napa Police: Transient man found inside a patrol vehicle

A 34-year-old transient was arrested Thursday after reportedly entering an unlocked patrol vehicle next to the police station, Napa Police reported.

Police said the suspect, Chase Anthony Sinai, first attempted to open the driver side door of an unoccupied marked patrol vehicle, but the vehicle was locked.

Sinai then walked to another patrol vehicle that was unlocked. He entered the vehicle and began moving the driver’s seat to fit his stature and was manipulating the police radio when apprehended, police said.

Sinai was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of vehicle tampering and attempted vehicle theft.

