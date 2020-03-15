Napa Police: Two men arrested after gun pointed from moving car

Napa Police reported the arrests of two men in connection with a gun-pointing incident Saturday night.

Shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers received a report of someone pointing a handgun out of a moving car toward a person at Jefferson and Lincoln avenues. Police were then given the description of a vehicle they later found outside a business in the 2900 block of Jefferson Street, according to Sgt. Mike Walund.

Police detained two occupants, 22-year-old Dominic Jason Bennett and 24-year-old Martin A. Borges, Walund said. A handgun was found on Borges' seat and another handgun was in Bennett's waistband, and neither firearm was registered to either man, according to Walund.

The two men, both Lake County residents, were booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of possessing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. The Jefferson-Lincoln intersection faces the headquarters of the Napa Valley Unified School District and is south of Napa High School.

