Napa police union president alleges discrimination and harassment in lawsuit against city

Darlene Elia, a nearly 20-year employee of Napa Police and president of the Napa Police Officers’ Association, filed a lawsuit against the city of Napa late last month, alleging several cases of gender and age discrimination, harassment and retaliation during her long tenure, as well as inaction by the city in response to her complaints.

Napa Police is also named in the complaint, as are police Chief Jennifer Gonzales and Capt. Gary Pitkin. The city of Napa doesn’t comment on pending litigation, City Manager Steve Potter, himself the city’s former police chief, said Friday.

The complaint, filed Sept. 26 in Napa County Superior Court, asserts various “discriminatory and retaliatory acts” targeting Elia from 2003 — a year after she graduated from the Napa Valley College police officers’ academy — through this year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

One of Elia’s attorneys, Mark C. Peters of the Duckworth & Peters law firm in San Francisco, said that Elia has been passed over for promotion multiple times in favor of male or younger employees, for reasons that Peters said appear to be pretextual — meaning that they believe the truth of why she was rejected was covered up by a false reason.

“Darlene has been through a long history of discrimination in spite of her performance record at the department,” Peters said. “It’s pretty outrageous what’s gone on in terms of passing her over.”

Elia’s complaint states the first such case of gender-based discrimination occurred in April 2003, when Elia was treated like a secretary by her sergeant at the time, Terry Gonsalves. Gonsalves assigned Elia to make fliers and copies of documents for the team and “treated her differently from her male counterparts by making derogatory statements towards her, and unjustifiably belittling and reprimanding her,” the complaint alleges.

Elia became a corporal and field training officer for the department in 2007, and was selected to fill a vacancy for a detective position in 2008. The complaint claims that, upon information and belief — a legal term that refers to statements made based on secondhand knowledge Elia believes are true — “she received that position because her female predecessor in the role raised complaints about gender discrimination in NPD’s promotion practices and was thereafter promoted.”

In or around 2012, Elia tested for a sergeant position but was bypassed in favor of a male employee, Aaron Medina, who the complaint alleges was less qualified. The lawsuit further claims that Medina didn’t pass the probationary period in the role and was ultimately demoted back to an officer position.

Additionally, Gary Pitkin — then a lieutenant — allegedly ignored “repeated complaints from multiple female officers that Sgt. Medina engaged in gender and age discrimination and created a hostile work environment for women,” the complaint says. “Upon information and belief, rather than take their complaints seriously, Pitkin instructed Sgt. Medina to write up the female officers for insubordination.”

Elia was passed over for promotion to sergeant, as well as special assignments, several more times in the following years, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit further states that in early 2013, Elia began experiencing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder because of her work as a detective investigating child sexual assault and child pornography cases. She went to her sergeant for assistance with her PTSD symptoms and concerns, according to the complaint, but her request for assistance was ignored and she was diagnosed with severe PTSD, depression and anxiety in June that year.

She then requested Potter — a police commander at the time — assign her back to patrol in order to lessen her exposure to such cases. But she wasn’t permitted to transfer assignments without completing her open caseload as other officers had been allowed to do, the complaint alleges, and she was reprimanded by the department for not completing her open child sexual assault cases.

Elia became a field training officer in 2015, according to the complaint — a position that is responsible for training junior officers — but Napa Police didn’t give her a trainee for two years while she held the position. In October 2017, she inquired about the absence of trainee assignments in a meeting with then-chief Potter and Lt. Brian Campagna, and was told “there were ‘issues and concerns’ with her job performance,” the complaint says.

“During the meeting, Elia pointed out the disparate treatment at play in her role. For example, she pointed out that a male colleague received trainees, even though he had left his SWAT team rifle in the trunk of a taxi after a night of drinking, and was well-known for being a mediocre (at best) employee,” the complaint says. “Elia also pointed out that same male colleague was also given a corporal/lead officer position. At the end of the meeting, chief Potter ordered the lieutenant to assign Elia trainees, but he took no other action on Elia’s complaints of discrimination.”

Elia went on leave for a work-related wrist injury that required two operations and months of rehabilitation in July 2018. The complaint alleges the city attempted to push her into early retirement in early 2019 “entirely because of her PTSD diagnosis.”

“Chief Robert Plummer, who had never met Elia, had recommended she not be permitted to continue to work as a police officer,” the complaint alleges.

A worker’s compensation judge later cleared Elia for full-duty work in March 2019, the complaint says. The city cleared her for light duty later that year because of her arrest, but the city’s human resources department then told her she would be put on leave until she was cleared by a psychologist, the complaint alleges.

A psychologist confirmed Elia could perform her work without restrictions in June 2019, and she returned for light duty in the investigations division at the police department. The complaint alleges that Pitkin later said he was concerned about Elia’s inability to work on sexual assault cases, though she was cleared to work without restrictions.

“Nevertheless, Pitkin subsequently emailed Elia that she was not permitted to work on any sexual assault cases anymore (regardless of her position),” the complaint says.

In January 2020, Tommy Keener, a sexual offenses liaison officer (SOLO) with Napa Police, was selected to fill a position in the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, which the complaint says historically meant the SOLO position would open up, given that the NSIB position isn’t with the police department, has odd working hours, and isn’t typically available for immediate support. “At least three Sergeants'' told Pitkin that Elia be selected to fill that role, but Pitkin “made the unprecedented decision to permit Officer Keener to remain SOLO while at NSIB,” the complaint alleges.

When Jennifer Gonzales was promoted to police chief in August 2021, she promoted Pitkin to captain. Elia, in response, “met with Gonzales to voice her concerns about Pitkin’s promotion based on his alleged "multiple issues with female officers throughout the department” as well as his alleged lack of leadership and “continued incompetency in his job,” according to the complaint.

Elia tested for the SOLO position that September — as she had previously, successfully, in September 2020 — and was placed first on the eligibility list, the complaint says. Keener was promoted to sergeant in April of this year, which left the position open. But the position instead went to detective Kevin Skillings, the only other eligible officer for the position, the complaint says.

Elia was called into a meeting with Pitkin and captain Fabio Rodriguez on May 19. Pitkin explained to Elia that they were choosing Skillings over her because they wanted someone with gang experience, which she believed was pretextual, the complaint says.

Afterward, Elia met with Gonzales and complained Pitkin had discriminated against her on account of her age, the complaint says. Gonzales insisted Pitkin did “not mean it that way” and gave various reasons for Napa Police not selecting Elia for the SOLO assignment, including “her purported work attendance, dependability, performance and attitude,” according to the complaint.

“Contrary to Gonzales’ assessment, however, Elia has never been informed that there were issues with any of those items,” the complaint alleges. “In fact, after the meeting, Elia’s sergeant informed her that he had not been consulted about the selection at all, and that he had no issues whatsoever with Elia’s attendance, dependability, performance, or attitude.”

Gonzales followed up in an email dated June 7, alleging that Elia had “‘missed scheduled trainings and then (was) unavailable for the make-up session,” according to the complaint. But, the complaint states, Elia had only missed training during periods of leave, sick or taking care of a sick child, and she’d never been “counseled for missing a training.”

Elia is seeking unspecified financial compensation for the alleged damages.