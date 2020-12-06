Napa Police use stun gun, bean bag rounds on man during arrest

A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident Saturday night that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in their attempt to subdue him.
Shortly before 9:05 p.m., officers were called to Clay and Seminary streets after a witness saw a man knock over a planter barrel and spit on the front door of a home, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. After officers arrived to check the area, another witness notified police of a person knocking over a garbage can several blocks away at Jefferson and Eggleston streets.
Arriving at Jefferson and Eggleston, police encountered a shirtless man, who was staggering as if intoxicated and ran away as officers approached him, Walund said. Officers later found the man, identified as Francisco Carrillo, in the side yard of a Clay Street home near Seminary Street.
After Carrillo failed to follow several orders by police, officers fired a bean bag round at him and also used a stun gun, but he nonetheless charged an officer before being tackled, according to Walund. An officer complained of pain after the incident but was not hospitalized, Walund said.
Carrillo was briefly admitted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail, according to Walund. He was being held Sunday on a felony allegation of resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing police and public intoxication.
