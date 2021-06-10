Napa Police: Vegetation fire threatened homeless encampment; suspect arrested twice

A vegetation fire along the Napa Valley Vine Trail threatened residents of the Bowl homeless encampment north of Imola Avenue shortly before noon Wednesday, Napa Police reported.

Evacuation of the encampment was started, then halted when Napa Fire quickly extinguished the blaze, police said.

At the same time, a witness provided police with a description of a man who might have started the fire. The suspect was located at the corner of Soscol and Imola avenues, police said.

Police arrested Alejandro Marin, 41, who was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of unlawfully causing a fire, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation, police said.

Marin admitted to accidentally starting the fire, police said.

Wednesday evening, Marin was arrested a second time when a resident of the Cadillac Flats apartments, 234 Soscol, said a man pushed her when she found him prowling in the dumpster area.

The victim said she then attempted to pepper spray the suspect who then left the area.

Police said the victim identified Marin as the suspect. He was booked a second time into the jail for possible batter charges.