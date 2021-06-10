 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Vegetation fire threatened homeless encampment; suspect arrested twice

Napa Police: Vegetation fire threatened homeless encampment; suspect arrested twice

{{featured_button_text}}

A vegetation fire along the Napa Valley Vine Trail threatened residents of the Bowl homeless encampment north of Imola Avenue shortly before noon Wednesday, Napa Police reported.

Evacuation of the encampment was started, then halted when Napa Fire quickly extinguished the blaze, police said.

At the same time, a witness provided police with a description of a man who might have started the fire. The suspect was located at the corner of Soscol and Imola avenues, police said.

Police arrested Alejandro Marin, 41, who was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of unlawfully causing a fire, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation, police said.

Marin admitted to accidentally starting the fire, police said.

Wednesday evening, Marin was arrested a second time when a resident of the Cadillac Flats apartments, 234 Soscol, said a man pushed her when she found him prowling in the dumpster area.

The victim said she then attempted to pepper spray the suspect who then left the area.

Police said the victim identified Marin as the suspect. He was booked a second time into the jail for possible batter charges. 

As California wildfires have become more common and deadly, scientists warn the public about airborne health risks.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!

Vintage first in boys hoops again

Vintage first in boys hoops again

  • Updated

Playing their last games in Vintage High boys basketball uniforms, Logan Nothmann had 24 points and Everett Mitchell, Owen Schnaible and Josh …

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many humans have stepped foot on the moon?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News