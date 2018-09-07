Subscribe for 33¢ / day

An investigation of an illegally parked vehicle Thursday afternoon resulted in the arrest of one of its occupants on suspicion of possessing a stolen handgun, Napa Police reported.

Police found the vehicle parked near an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Old Sonoma Road at 4:45 p.m., Sgt. Todd Shulman said. The vehicle contained one adult, Antonio Isaac Zamora, 19, of Napa and two juveniles, he said.

Officers found a loaded .38 caliber revolver in a backpack. The weapon had been reported stolen, he said. 

Police also confiscated a bag of marijuana, a smoking pipe and digital scales. When a search warrant was served at Zamora's residence, police found ammunition, Shulman said.

Zamora was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing a stolen handgun, possessing a concealed handgun in a vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of minors and gang activity.

