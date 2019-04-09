The Napa Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying four men who were videotaped crashing an SUV into a tobacco store, then stealing from it.
A dark green Chevrolet Suburban from the early 2000s was seen on tape smashing through the windows of the Riverpark Shopping Center Cigarettes and More store, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Four men can be seen using plastic bins to steal a lot of cigarettes and cigars, then left about two minutes later. The license plate seen in the video was stolen from a car near Sacramento, police wrote.
Police said they believe the men tried to steal a van parked near Marina Drive shortly before the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrett Wade at 707-257-9509. People can also share a tip with Napa Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-450-9543, or texting 274637 and typing "NVCS" before the tip.
View the videos in the comments of this Facebook post: