In the wake of a threatened mass shooting at a local school, the Napa Police Department will seek funding for an additional officer to work in middle schools, Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer said Wednesday.
Plummer spoke at an evening presentation on school safety, and in response to a parent's inquiry as to whether the department has considered allocating more resources to schools. Police scheduled the meeting following last month's arrest of a 14-year-old River Middle School student, who police said was in the early stages of planning a Columbine-style attack at his school or Vintage High.
There are currently three police officers who are assigned to work with students in Napa schools. One resource officer is assigned to monitor the four middle schools, one is based at Vintage High and another is based at Napa High.
Napa police estimates it will need $150,000 to $180,000 to hire another school resource officer, said spokesperson Lt. Chase Haag. The Napa City Council must finalize the budget before the next two-year cycle begins in July.
"As the community grows, as the school district grows, as more violence is prevalent ... I think it's important to have that positive police interaction with students," Plummer said to more than 50 parents gathered in the Vintage High School's theater.
Officers fielded questions about their investigatory process, but revealed few new details about the threatened mass shooting because the student in custody is a minor. Napa Valley Unified School District officials spoke of school procedures and resources, and next steps to improve school security.
School resource officers initiate their own investigations, but work in conjunction with officers who aren't based in schools, said Sgt. Andrew Hess. Students may be worried to report something troubling for fear of being labeled a snitch, Hess said, and he encouraged parents to have their kids get to know school resource officers.
Mike Mansuy, head of the district's student services branch, plugged the schools' anonymous Tip411 program, which has been in place since 2013.
People can text police about school-related concerns by texting "707 Safe" and their message to Tip411. Tips are referred to school resource officers, counselors, teachers and parents.
Students and parents should not only notify authorities if they hear a student do or say something disturbing, but also if a student merely notices troubling signs, said Sgt. Amy Hunter, who led the investigation into the shooting plot.
Early detection of such issues means a troubled student can get access to counseling, Sgt. Hess said. He encouraged parents to monitor their kids' cell phone and internet use, and have a talk with children who play violent video games.
Hess asked parents to cooperate with officers in the event their child is targeted in investigations. The department hears of threats often, and to determine whether they are credible, often has to conduct a home search. It helps if parents are cooperative and give officers access to their residence and child.
The threatened mass shooting investigation is now in the hands of the Napa County District Attorney's Office and courts, said Sgt. Hunter.
The student suspected of plotting the attack has yet to be disciplined by the school because he is still in police custody, said Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti. The district must wait until students are released to take action.
A week after the 14-year-old's arrest, police also arrested a friend, a 13-year-old who is accused of thwarting their investigation by hiding evidence and interfering with witnesses.
The district is reviewing security protocol, she said, and will seek to build relationships with students and identify adults who can help. It will also seek to establish clear, districtwide policies regarding how people enter and leave campus, who is allowed on-campus and training for supervisors tasked with overseeing campus perimeters.
"We're having a huddle after all of this and really looking at how we can tighten up those things," Mucetti said.
Napa Valley voters passed Measure H in June 2016 and approved the district’s request to increase its debt by issuing $270 million in bonds. The school board approved in August 2016 plans to put about $5 million of that amount toward school safety purchases such as fencing, alarms and cameras during the first phase of improvements between 2016 and 2019.