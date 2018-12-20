The Napa Police Department shut down part of Golden Gate Circle in southwest Napa while serving an unspecified search warrant Thursday afternoon.
A residence, which was located in the 60 block of Golden Gate Drive, was blocked off by police tape. An armored car sat in the middle of the street and two young, detained women stood behind the tape with a baby in a carrier.
Lt. Gary Pitkin, head of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, said the bureau and Napa County Sheriff's Office were working together on the operation.
An armored car and robot were used as standard procedure when executing such a warrant, he said. Pitkin would not elaborate on the warrant.
There were no injuries as of 4 p.m. and officers did not know whether anybody was inside the residence, he said.
An alert sent via Nixle at 3:12 p.m. said officers were involved in unspecified "police activity" in the area. The area was reopened by 5 p.m., according to second alert.