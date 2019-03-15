After a chase on Highway 29 during Thursday evening's rush hour traffic, Napa police captured four people suspected of robbing the T-Mobile store in Bel Aire Plaza.
Police said the suspects drove frantically on the freeway, south of Imola Avenue, in an effort to get out of town, hitting several other vehicles, then deliberately colliding with a third.
Police were able to end the pursuit by ramming the fleeing vehicle and disabling it, police said in a news release. Arrests were made without further incident.
More than $5,000 worth of stolen cell phones was found in the suspects' black Audi, police said.
The incident began at 5:23 p.m. when Napa Dispatch received a hold-up alarm from T-Mobile. Employees then called to say that three black males, their faces covered with bandanas, had just robbed the store, police said.
Three minutes later, a Napa police officer located the suspects' vehicle heading southbound on Highway 29 south of Imola, with a woman behind the wheel.
Police arrested three adults and a 17-year-old male. All were booked for investigation of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle pursuit, conspiracy and hit and run with injury.
Booked into the Napa County jail were Mona Shakyria Benoit, 24, from Sacramento; Javon Lamont Russell, 20, of Oakland; and Ke'von Wardell Brumfield, 18, of Oakland. The 17-year-old was taken to Juvenile Hall.
Benoit, the driver, was on probation for a prior robbery, police said.
Some of the passengers in the suspect vehicle sustained minor injuries, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate to learn if the suspects can be tied to other crimes.
Police said other agencies assisted with the case, including the California Highway Patrol which took the collision report and the Napa County Sheriff's Office which helped at the scene and handled other calls in the city.