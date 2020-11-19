 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Woman arrested for intentionally crashing her vehicle

Napa Police: Woman arrested for intentionally crashing her vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Several parked cars, a power pole and a tree were damaged Wednesday morning in the Food City parking lot on Old Sonoma Road when they were struck by a vehicle, Napa Police reported.

During their investigation, Jennifer Lee Jotter, 37, of Napa said she intentionally caused the damage and expressed frustration with society as a whole, police said.

Police booked Jotter into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of felony vandalism. She was later released.

WATCH NOW: SOME STORES ARE LIMITING PURCHASES AS SHOPPERS STOCKPILE

CHECK OUT PHOTOS OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NAPA COUNTY IN OCTOBER 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News