Napa Police: Woman arrested for intentionally crashing her vehicle

Several parked cars, a power pole and a tree were damaged Wednesday morning in the Food City parking lot on Old Sonoma Road when they were struck by a vehicle, Napa Police reported.
During their investigation, Jennifer Lee Jotter, 37, of Napa said she intentionally caused the damage and expressed frustration with society as a whole, police said.
Police booked Jotter into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of felony vandalism. She was later released.
