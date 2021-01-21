Napa Police: Woman arrested for vehicle theft, battery

Napa Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday that a person had just stolen a Honda Civic from the day labor parking lot north of South Napa Marketplace.

A short time later, police got a report of an assault occurring on the 1600 block of Silverado Trail.

Both the theft suspect and the assault suspect were the same person, Olivia Luisa Rodriguez, 25, a Napa transient, police reported.

The victim said Rodriguez punched her in the face. The victim fought back and detained Rodriguez until officers arrived, police said.

Rodriguez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of vehicle theft, battery, receiving stolen property and violation of probation.

