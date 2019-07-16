A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say she held a knife to her husband's throat during an argument.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Cabot Way around 1 a.m. after receiving a call from the woman's husband, according to the Napa Police Department. Police say they were arguing about marital problems and she armed herself with a knife and held it against his throat.
He got away from her and called police, according to the department. He suffered minor cuts, police say.
Lourdes Medina, 27, was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of felony charges related to injuring a spouse in an act of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.