{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say she held a knife to her husband's throat during an argument.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Cabot Way around 1 a.m. after receiving a call from the woman's husband, according to the Napa Police Department. Police say they were arguing about marital problems and she armed herself with a knife and held it against his throat.

He got away from her and called police, according to the department. He suffered minor cuts, police say.

Lourdes Medina, 27, was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of felony charges related to injuring a spouse in an act of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
1
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.