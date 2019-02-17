A couple's dispute Saturday night escalated into a vehicle crash that ended with a woman's arrest on suspicion of endangering her 1-year-old daughter, according to Napa Police.
Shortly before 9:39 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of Hartle Court, where a woman was throwing and breaking glass objects while arguing with her boyfriend in his apartment, according to Sgt. Mike Walund.
The woman, identified by police as 26-year-old Brenda Maria Rodriguez, then took her daughter, loaded her into her vehicle outside and drove it into her boyfriend's parked vehicle before leaving, Walund said.
Police found Rodriguez's vehicle outside the nearby Century Napa Valley movie theater at 195 Gasser Drive, and detained her in the parking lot, according to Walund.
Rodriguez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor driving under the influence. Afterward, her mother took custody of the child, Walund said.