{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa woman stole from and assaulted employees at two stores on Friday evening, police said.

The Napa Police Department learned of a reported robbery around 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Lincoln Avenue, where a woman reportedly stole a bottle of wine and punched an employee who confronted her as she left, said Sgt. Mike Walund.

She headed to the nearby Mobil gas station and stole a water bottle, he said. When an employee confronted her, she hit him in the face with a water bottle, causing visible injury, Walund said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She left, but returned to steal more water and drank it in the store, he said. Officers arrived and approached suspect Vivian Ariana Perez, 27. She said she didn’t remember what happened, Walund said.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of a felony robbery charge.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.