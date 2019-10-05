A Napa woman stole from and assaulted employees at two stores on Friday evening, police said.
The Napa Police Department learned of a reported robbery around 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Lincoln Avenue, where a woman reportedly stole a bottle of wine and punched an employee who confronted her as she left, said Sgt. Mike Walund.
She headed to the nearby Mobil gas station and stole a water bottle, he said. When an employee confronted her, she hit him in the face with a water bottle, causing visible injury, Walund said.
She left, but returned to steal more water and drank it in the store, he said. Officers arrived and approached suspect Vivian Ariana Perez, 27. She said she didn’t remember what happened, Walund said.
Perez was arrested on suspicion of a felony robbery charge.