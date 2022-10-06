Napa Police: Woman struck by SUV, suffers major injuries

A 22-year-old woman has been hospitalized with major injuries after she was struck by a sport-utility vehicle Wednesday evening in Napa, police reported.

At 6:22 p.m., the Napa central dispatch center received a call from a driver who reported their vehicle had hit a pedestrian on Foster Road south of Hilton Avenue, according to a Napa Police news release. Police officers, along with members of Napa Fire and American Medical Response, went to the scene and found the injured woman, who was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The driver remained at the scene to provide aid and cooperated with officers, according to police. Foster Road was closed for more than four hours after the incident.

Preliminary information indicates the driver, who was at the wheel of a 2001 Toyota 4Runner, was heading south on Foster Road while the woman was walking north, police reported, adding that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Nick Toscani at 707-257-9223, ext. 5286, or ntoscani@cityofnapa.org. The investigation is continuing.