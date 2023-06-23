The woman who died last year in a wrong-way collision involving five vehicles was heavily intoxicated, with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, Napa Police announced Friday morning.

A police investigation showed that Alejandra Zavala, the Vallejo resident who died in the wreck on Aug. 13, 2022, had a blood-alcohol percentage of 0.22, far above the 0.08 maximum under California law, the department said in a news release.

The 26-year-old Zavala had attended a wedding that evening in the Carneros area, where she backed her Ford Bronco into another vehicle in the parking lot and then drove off despite attempts to stop her, according to police.

Later, Zavala drove her SUV off the southbound Highway 29 on-ramp as she traveled east on Highway 12/121. Afterward, the Ford crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 29 at high speed, struck the center median and then landed pointing south in the northbound lanes, police reported.

Zavala continued driving south in the northbound lanes for more than three-quarters of a mile — exceeding 80 mph — before losing control and striking the center guardrail. Her Bronco continued south and sideswiped a northbound sedan, before sliding sideways and striking another sedan and SUV heading north, according to Napa Police.

Zavala was thrown from the Bronco and died from her injuries. Four people suffered injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor, while two drivers were unhurt, police reported.

Northbound Highway 29 was closed for more than 15 hours after the wreck.

Napa Police’s accident reconstruction team studied a collision scene that stretched for nearly a mile, requiring more time to document the crash, according to the department.

