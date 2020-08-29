Napa ponders buffer zone for Planned Parenthood clinic marked by abortion protests

Gloria Martinez, chief of staff for Planned Parenthood Northern California, has described actions by abortion foes she said go beyond free speech, including obstructing the sidewalk and occupying the few parking spaces available in front of the clinic, which lacks a private lot.

The pictures painted of activity outside the Napa clinic's doors painted by friends and foes of Planned Parenthood were starkly opposed, with staff and escorts describing the protests as sustained harassment of visitors and 40 Days allies calling the vigils peaceful attempts to inform women of alternatives to terminating a pregnancy.

“While I am in full support of the First Amendment, it is never okay to harass or intimidate others under the guise of free speech,” wrote Chiara Lesec in support of creating a buffer area. “We as Americans have many options at our disposal to safely and effectively voice our beliefs without resorting to intimidating others and interfering with the right to patient privacy when seeking out care. Make no mistake: Choosing to protest at the doors of a medical facility accomplishes exactly that.”

Meanwhile, one 40 Days participant denied any intention of breaking or bending rules in the course of the movement's vigils in Napa.