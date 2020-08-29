Napa ponders buffer zone for Planned Parenthood clinic marked by abortion protests

Years of anti-abortion protests outside Napa's Planned Parenthood clinic have culminated in a request by the reproductive health group to create a buffer zone for visitors to enter and exit without being approached by abortion opponents, or having their path blocked or narrowed.
An ordinance supported by Planned Parenthood staff, volunteers and supporters would bar protesters from following patients or employees, or using amplified sound, within 25 feet of the entrance to its reproductive health clinic at 1735 Jefferson St.
Last week, the City Council pondered the idea of both a buffer and the extension into Jefferson Street of a downtown zone where signs, tables and other objects impeding sidewalk access are prohibited.
Council members instructed the city staff to look into what new – or refurbished – ordinances might satisfy both clinic allies alleging intimidation of visitors, and abortion opponents who described any potential new laws as an attack on their free-speech rights.
“It's a balancing, and it's a difficult balancing,” City Attorney Michael Barrett told council members at City Hall.
The discussion played out just over a month before the next scheduled Napa campaign of 40 Days for Life, a nonprofit that organizes extended prayer vigils twice a year outside abortion providers in the U.S. and abroad. The organization's next round of vigils is scheduled to run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 1, according to the 40 Days website.
Planned Parenthood's website does not list surgical abortions as one of the procedures offered at its Napa clinic, but does list the availability of the RU-486 abortion pill by appointment, as well as the morning-after contraception pill.
Even with City Council meetings closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, those for and against a clinic buffer area came out in virtual force, sending more than 90 emails to the city in the four days before Tuesday's session.
At least 52 writers – including several volunteers who escort visitors into and out of the Planned Parenthood office – expressed their support for tighter restrictions around the building, while 37 others, including past and present 40 Days participants, wrote to oppose new rules.
Recent 40 Days campaigns, like the one staged in Napa from February to April, have featured protesters flanking the sidewalk near Planned Parenthood while pacing, praying or holding anti-abortion signs.
On the Feb. 26 opening day of the most recent Napa campaign, a staff member called law enforcement to report demonstrators blocking the sidewalk and intimidating patients, but no violations were recorded, Napa Police said at the time.
Gloria Martinez, chief of staff for Planned Parenthood Northern California, has described actions by abortion foes she said go beyond free speech, including obstructing the sidewalk and occupying the few parking spaces available in front of the clinic, which lacks a private lot.
The pictures painted of activity outside the Napa clinic's doors painted by friends and foes of Planned Parenthood were starkly opposed, with staff and escorts describing the protests as sustained harassment of visitors and 40 Days allies calling the vigils peaceful attempts to inform women of alternatives to terminating a pregnancy.
“While I am in full support of the First Amendment, it is never okay to harass or intimidate others under the guise of free speech,” wrote Chiara Lesec in support of creating a buffer area. “We as Americans have many options at our disposal to safely and effectively voice our beliefs without resorting to intimidating others and interfering with the right to patient privacy when seeking out care. Make no mistake: Choosing to protest at the doors of a medical facility accomplishes exactly that.”
Meanwhile, one 40 Days participant denied any intention of breaking or bending rules in the course of the movement's vigils in Napa.
“We have always endeavored to peacefully, quietly assemble, most of us carrying signs and/or talking or singing quietly,” wrote Kim Reid. “We smile at the Planned Parenthood employers and anyone going into the facility. Except for a few trained counselors, no one personally engages with the clientele of that facility, unless it is to say 'hello' or to smile.”
Barrett, the city attorney, told the council a buffer-zone ordinance would not keep abortion opponents completely away from the Planned Parenthood entrance on Jefferson Street, but would limit their ability to follow those unwilling to engage them.
“It doesn't mean nothing happens inside the buffer zone,” he said of the proposal, which is similar to an ordinance on the books in San Francisco. “It means that within the buffer zone, particular conduct is regulated, and that conduct is essentially following people who don't want to be followed, who have articulated they don't want to be followed, and approaching people who have articulated they do not want to be approached.”
Police Chief Robert Plummer told the council that several ordinances and laws already on the books can govern the actions of protesters outside Napa Planned Parenthood.
One ordinance bars placing objects obstructing sidewalk passage, while another ordinance specifically prohibits sitting on any object placed on a sidewalk in Napa's “central pedestrian district.” A section of Jefferson Street is included in that district, but only as far north as Polk Street, six blocks south of the clinic.
California's Freedom of Access to Clinic and Church Entrances Act, or FACE, also forbids interfering with, obstructing or intimidating a person trying to enter a reproductive health center or a house of worship.
Councilmember Scott Sedgley doubted that existing rules, even if more strictly enforced, would be enough to resolve the conflict.
“What we have in the old ordinance I don't think is delivering the results we need in our community,” he said. “It seems to me a legal buffer zone is a pretty balanced approach where you could still have lawful assembly and those people can still do what they want to do, but it doesn't create a hostile environment in front of that health care facility. I agree our ordinance needs to be revisited, and if it requires a buffer zone to keep the peace, then let's keep the peace.”
On the other hand, Vice Mayor Doris Gentry suggested that curbing the activity of protesters close to the Napa clinic might unfairly single them out in a way not imposed on others like the Black Lives Matter supporters who organized anti-racism marches in downtown Napa in June.
“If we make this buffer zone, would we also be able to apply this zone to every business and restaurant downtown?” she asked, alleging verbal abuse by some marchers within earshot of restaurant patrons and other bystanders.
No timetable for drafting and voting on a new clinic access ordinance has been announced.
