Napa ponders using new development taxes to boost city infrastructure
Finances

Napa ponders using new development taxes to boost city infrastructure

Main Street construction in downtown Napa

A reconstruction project in 2019 reshaped Main Street in downtown Napa, widening sidewalks and creating a more pedestrian-friendly intersection with Second Street. Napa city officials are weighing the creation of an enhanced infrastructure financing district to steer additional property tax revenue produced by future development to help create and maintain a variety of improvements.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

By year’s end, the city of Napa — alone or in partnership with the county — may turn toward a new way of raising funds for streets, sidewalks, flood control, and other essential fixtures, by capturing property taxes from the city’s future growth.

The plan would steer a portion of Napa’s property tax revenue generated by new development into an enhanced infrastructure financing district, which could channel the funding into upgrades ranging from roads and pathways to parks, affordable housing, broadband internet, and other public facilities. Such a district — which would be governed by a combination of elected officials and residents — could raise about $13.1 million over 50 years, officials told the Napa City Council last week.

The city may form such a financing district as early as June, either on its own or jointly with Napa County, then draft a plan in July or August for which public fixtures to fund, according to a presentation released by the city. Three public hearings would take place starting in September, followed by a council vote on the infrastructure plan in December.

As Napa enters a period of budget-tightening with tourism revenues slashed by the coronavirus pandemic, drawing on property taxes based on future construction can provide the city a smoother path ahead, according to a director with the Kosmont Companies, a Manhattan Beach financial consulting firm that began working with the city in November.

Created by a 2014 state Senate bill, enhanced infrastructure financing districts can provide some of the property tax-based funding once supplied by local redevelopment agencies before California dissolved such entities in 2012, said Kosmont’s senior vice president Joseph Dieguez.

A financing district would not raise property taxes within its area, but instead would draw on additional tax revenue above a baseline set at the district’s creation.

Napa is reviewing the financing plan as the city’s budget forecast for the new fiscal year shows revenues continuing to lag pre-COVID-19 levels. Budget documents released Thursday predict $91.5 million entering Napa’s general fund for 2021-22 — up from the estimated $83.9 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, and $90.5 in 2019-20, but far off the $98.5 million of 2018-19, the last full year before the pandemic and its resulting business shutdowns more than halved hotel tax revenue.

Spending decisions for the district would be made by a board known as a public financing authority, which would consist of three elected officials and two residents. The elected officials would all be council members if the city creates the district alone, or two council members and one Napa County supervisor if the agency is a city-county partnership.

The authority would decide what portion of new property taxes would be steered toward infrastructure creation, repairs or improvements, with remaining funds entering the city’s general fund for day-to-day expenses. Properties that can receive funding from such a district include any assets that benefit the whole community and last at least 15 years, and property tax money may cover purchases, construction, expansion, maintenance, renovation, and retrofits for earthquake resistance.

Dieguez presented two possible areas a financing district may cover — one concentrated on 320 acres of downtown Napa and the Oxbow District, and a larger 837-acre territory adding portions of Jefferson Street and southwest and southeast Napa.

Council members voted to pursue a road map to creating a financing district and chose Mary Luros, Bernie Narvaez, and Beth Painter to represent the council on a future governing board.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

