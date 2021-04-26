Napa ponders using new development taxes to boost city infrastructure

Created by a 2014 state Senate bill, enhanced infrastructure financing districts can provide some of the property tax-based funding once supplied by local redevelopment agencies before California dissolved such entities in 2012, said Kosmont’s senior vice president Joseph Dieguez.

A financing district would not raise property taxes within its area, but instead would draw on additional tax revenue above a baseline set at the district’s creation.

Napa is reviewing the financing plan as the city’s budget forecast for the new fiscal year shows revenues continuing to lag pre-COVID-19 levels. Budget documents released Thursday predict $91.5 million entering Napa’s general fund for 2021-22 — up from the estimated $83.9 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, and $90.5 in 2019-20, but far off the $98.5 million of 2018-19, the last full year before the pandemic and its resulting business shutdowns more than halved hotel tax revenue.

Spending decisions for the district would be made by a board known as a public financing authority, which would consist of three elected officials and two residents. The elected officials would all be council members if the city creates the district alone, or two council members and one Napa County supervisor if the agency is a city-county partnership.