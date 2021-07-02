Napa pools remain closed for almost all swimming

For Napans that want to swim, they’ll have to travel outside city limits.

"That's a bummer," said Napa parent Shannon Prutch, who brought her daughter on Wednesday to a Napa city learn-to-swim class at Harvest middle school. Unless you have a family or know someone with a pool, "there's not a lot of places in town to swim," for fun.

Another parent, sitting next to Prutch agreed. Swimming lessons are essential, but after that "there's nowhere we can take our kids to practice," swimming, she said. "It makes it hard for these kids," to keep working on these important skills.

In north Napa County, Calistoga’s city pool is open every day, said Rachel Melick, parks and recreation director. That pool reopened in March for the season.

“It’s going great,” said Melick. “The pool’s packed every day.”

Melick said she’s seeing a significant increase in the number of visitors, compared to last summer. The Calistoga pool was also open last summer, but by reservation only.

“I think people were a bit deterred,” from using the pool last summer by that temporary reservation system, she said. “Families want to fly by the seat of their pants,” during the summer, not plan ahead for a certain day and specific time to go swimming.