Napa’s Porchfest began eight summers ago as a way for performers to share their music freely in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. Ever since, it has grown into perhaps the largest block party in town, filled with spectators as young as babies in strollers and toddlers on parents’ shoulders -- as well as at least one performer in his tenth decade.
Festival spectators at Napa’s ninth annual music crawl could stroll down Seminary Street and catch sight of the Mt. George String Band, a five-piece ensemble that would regale the curious with numbers like “Fireball Mail” and Clinch Mt. Backstep.” Playing the dobro and the mandola would be Stan Dye, who at 91 may have been the oldest musician to take one of Porchfest’s 58 stages scattered across the front yards and porches of the Old Town neighborhood.
What had Dye, a Napan for 65 years, coming out for a sixth Porchfest even as a sunny July afternoon was about to push temperatures above 90 degrees? “Probably because I get to play with my friends, and I like to help them out and they like to do it,” he said, setting down his cane and easing into a folding chair on the sidewalk half an hour before the festival’s 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
“I hope I can perform until I’m 150; I love the music and I like the people,” said Dye, a regular performer at local churches and senior homes. Most of my friends are people I play with. I’m just glad I can make people happy.”
Organized by the Napa County Landmarks group from a low-key opening with a few hundred spectators, Porchfest has grown through the decade into a wide-ranging smorgasbord where music lovers can switch from rock to blues, folk, string quartets and more, simply by strolling from one block to the next. With attendance exceeding 10,000 people in recent years, newcomers on Sunday continued to find their way into Old Town to discover the festival.
“My buddy’s been going here for a couple years, and he’s been telling me it’s getting bigger and bigger,” said John Fisher, who with his wife Mary made the 120-mile trip to Porchfest from their home in Nevada City. “It’s nice when you have these porches to share music, and to get to know your neighbors. We were thinking of taking the idea back to Nevada City.”
Interspersed with the historic houses where fans flocked around bands and singers – well over 100 at a time for the most popular concerts – were yards filled with people who were not hosting bands, but holding afternoon parties that seemed to add to Old Town’s festive atmosphere.
“We’re just enjoying the shade and the people – that’s our gig,” said Mick Gagetta outside his house, where relatives and friends, chatted, sipped drinks and periodically wandered off toward concerts on the block. “I invited 30 people to the house, but we’ll get more like 60 because friends will invite their friends.”
The experience of his Napa neighborhood was something Gagetta was ready to keep sharing. “Just having this outdoor community, it’s been very pleasant; it’s been really nice to see all the people coming here from other towns,” he said.