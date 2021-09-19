Napa Porchfest concert planned at RiverStage canceled

Napa Porchfest, the decade-old community music festival halted by the coronavirus pandemic, will not return next week as a one-time-only concert as planned.
Organizers of the annual music crawl on Thursday night announced the cancellation of a Porchfest concert that had been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 in downtown Napa’s Oxbow Commons park. The event would have taken place on the stage set up for the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, whose season began Aug. 14 and will continue into next month.
Jamie Cherry, chair of Porchfest's organizing committee, confirmed the concert’s cancellation Thursday night, and a message announcing the shelving of the concert was posted to the Porchfest website shortly afterward. The event will return in the summer of 2022 as a music crawl outside various Old Town Napa houses, the same form it has taken since its founding in 2011, according to the announcement.
“Unfortunately, recently communicated and evolving requirements for the event have made it impossible for us to go forward as we had hoped,” the message read. “We are as disappointed as we expect you may be, but we know that these times require resilience and flexibility and hope that you will receive this news with grace and understanding.”
The Oxbow Commons concert would have marked Porchfest’s return as a live event, after its conversion to an internet video stream in July 2020 with social distancing restrictions in place.
UPDATE - Organizers announced Sept. 16 that the event had been cancelled.
In a Sunday telephone interview, Cherry described a wish to avoid taxing the city of Napa’s resources — which have been hit by tourism and other economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic — as a key reason to concentrate on reviving the event next summer at its traditional locales in Old Town.
The city’s contribution includes assistance with parking and traffic assistance, including overtime for police officers and setting up barricades and signage around Porchfest, he said.
“This was not the year to even ask for those services,” said Cherry, co-owner of The Inn on First bed-and-breakfast in Napa. “The city has been such a great supporter of the event, Parks and Recreation especially. … People don’t realize how much the city provides in terms of services we don’t have to outlay cash for.”
Napa County Landmarks spent about $22,000 on the most recent Porchfest in 2019, which drew some 13,000 spectators to Old Town for the free event, he added. Sales of souvenir T-shirts are a major revenue source for the music crawl, and the festival also receives private donations.
Organizers of the Napa concert series, which begins Saturday, will require spectators to verify full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
It was not immediately clear what “evolving requirements” described by Porchfest organizers may have contributed to the abandonment of a downtown concert.
Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, said Sunday that spectators at the Porchfest event would have been held to the same COVID-19-related safety requirements imposed for the RiverStage performances organized by Blue Note — proof of vaccination, or of a negative test result for the virus within two days of a show.
“Where the COVID policy is concerned, our policy has been public for a month and a half or longer,” said Tesler, whose company founded the RiverStage series in 2019.
While late, the decision to back away from a Porchfest concert was unsurprising to Tesler during a summer when long-idled concert promoters have tried to make up for more than a year of performance dates lost to COVID-19 and the resulting event shutdowns.
“In fairness to them, everything (in live music) started up so last-minute this year, so no one had the normal amount of time to plan events,” he said. “What that translates into sometimes is, what normally seems like last-minute changes this year is kind of the norm.”
A slate of musicians kept the spirit of the Napa Porchfest alive with livestreamed performances on Sunday.
Although the BottleRock music festival returned for a full three-day slate earlier this month and venues like the Uptown Theater have resumed booking artists, the road to a normal local schedule has been marked by a few cancellations and delays.
Stevie Nicks, the longtime Fleetwood Mac vocalist and solo artist, withdrew from her scheduled first-day BottleRock date Sept. 3 citing this summer’s rising coronavirus caseload, and her replacement Chris Stapleton also pulled out with what he called a non-COVID illness. (The Highwomen ultimately performed the nighttime concert with two members, Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris, having already been booked for solo appearances at BottleRock.)
At the RiverStage, Death Cab for Cutie postponed its concert scheduled for Sept. 17 on one day’s notice, according to Tesler. That performance has been rescheduled for Oct. 23.
In outlining the attempted distillation of Porchfest’s neighborhood-wide festival into a one-day concert, the event’s music director Micah Malan in July described plans for up to a dozen acts to perform 30-minute sets through the afternoon and evening. The set list would have been a fraction of the number of acts who perform in Old Town annually, but was intended to be varied enough “to represent the (diversity) of the Porchfest event,” he said at the time.
