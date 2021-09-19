Napa Porchfest concert planned at RiverStage canceled

Napa Porchfest, the decade-old community music festival halted by the coronavirus pandemic, will not return next week as a one-time-only concert as planned.

Organizers of the annual music crawl on Thursday night announced the cancellation of a Porchfest concert that had been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 in downtown Napa’s Oxbow Commons park. The event would have taken place on the stage set up for the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, whose season began Aug. 14 and will continue into next month.

Jamie Cherry, chair of Porchfest's organizing committee, confirmed the concert’s cancellation Thursday night, and a message announcing the shelving of the concert was posted to the Porchfest website shortly afterward. The event will return in the summer of 2022 as a music crawl outside various Old Town Napa houses, the same form it has taken since its founding in 2011, according to the announcement.