Napa’s Porchfest drew its borders inward this year – and organizers say spectators’ experiences on Sunday ensure the music crawl will remain focused on the Old Town neighborhood in years to come.
Playing out in front of dozens of historic homes and at Fuller Park, the ninth annual festival attracted about 13,500 people, according to Jamie Cherry, chairman of the Napa County Landmarks event committee.
That number was down from the estimated attendance of 15,000 and more in recent years, before organizers created a new festival zone for 2019 that eliminated stages in the Alta Heights and “alphabet streets” west of Jefferson Street, as well as pulling the eastern boundary westward to Coombs Street.
Based on comments from festivalgoers on Sunday, Cherry declared Porchfest’s slightly scaled-down area a more comfortable fit for fans who can partake of the same variety of music with less walking.
“People said they could see more music without going to outlying neighborhoods,” Cherry, a Porchfest organizer since the second edition in 2012, said Tuesday. “It really did make it easier for us to provide a safe environment for the community. From our experience it worked, and from the attendees we talked to, it worked as well.”
The new layout concentrated 113 musical acts at 58 stages in a roughly rectangular area bordered by Jefferson, Third, Fourth, Coombs and Pine streets. Organizers in April said the boundary was redrawn to improve traffic flow for drivers passing by the festival, and to create a more manageable event for the volunteers who watch over entry points, guide visitors and collect trash afterward.
“From our perspective, not having to be concerned with outlying neighborhoods made it easier to focus on the (Old Town) closure area,” said Cherry, who noted easier conditions for bicyclists riding from stage to stage within Porchfest’s car-free territory.
In areas not shaded by the trees of Fuller Park or the redwoods towering over Franklin Street, Sunday temperatures in Napa crept upward into the 90s, according to the Weather Underground website. However, Porchfest organizers reported only one heat-related illness – of a vendor who spent the afternoon working in one of 15 food trucks at Fuller Park before being treated by paramedics following the festival’s 5 p.m. conclusion.
No arrests connected to Porchfest were reported during the music crawl, according to Lt. Brian Campagna of Napa Police.
Going forward, a continuing Porchfest challenge will be the siting and scheduling of concerts to avoid louder performances crowding out quieter ones, said Cherry, who described complaints by musicians at two of the Sunday stages.
“It’s always the toughest part of this event,” he said. “One band was so loud they had to be asked to tone it down, and because we were trying to accommodate so many people that were affected by the (festival) area reduction, I thought it might have been more than the two we heard about – and (musicians) are pretty quick to let you know.”
Organizers found room for a group of performers nearly as large as the 2018 Porchfest’s, running an “adoption” effort to connect homeowner hosts to bands whose former venues were no longer part of the festival zone. As the mix of musical genres changes yearly and hosts come and go, the logistics of Porchfest will remain a balancing act, Cherry predicted.
Overall, Cherry – who began volunteering for Porchfest a year after its humble debut before some 300 spectators – saw the festival approaching a comfortable balance with its host neighborhood.
“We’re lucky that we’ve never had to have attendance be a focus,” he said. “If we have a few more people next year, I don’t think it changes anything in a dramatic way. We’d be more concerned if people said ‘I don’t want to be there, and this is the reason why.’”