Porches and yards will again become stages for dozens of musicians when Napa Porchfest returns to the city Sunday afternoon.

The annual community music crawl, which has been presented since 2011, will play out at about 72 homes in the Old Town neighborhood from 12:30 to 5 p.m. At least 149 acts — the most ever at Napa Porchfest — are scheduled to perform in styles ranging from rock, hip-hop blues to jazz, folk, country and more, according to Micah Malan, the festival’s music director.

Napa Porchfest is one of more than 170 free music events to have launched in the U.S. and Canada under that name since the original Porchfest debuted in Ithaca, New York in September 2007, according to Porchfest.org, the website for the New York event.

Over more than a decade, audiences have grown from the hundreds at Napa’s inaugural Porchfest to more than 10,000 a year — including in 2022, the Napa festival’s first full-scale staging since the COVID-19 pandemic. (Organizers staged a streaming-video festival in 2020, but a Porchfest-branded live concert planned for September 2021 was called off.)

The record number of Napa Porchfest performers is a result not only of live entertainment’s post-pandemic recovery, but also of Napa County’s growing reputation as a music venue as BottleRock, the Oxbow RiverStage and the Blue Note Jazz Festival draw thousands of visitors, Malan said Monday.

“It just seems like there’s more and more music festivals coming to the area, and it provides an opportunity for musicians looking for places to perform where there’s a lot of people,” he said. “Whether it’s (for) music, wine tasting, spas, restaurants or shopping, Napa has just become a destination.”

Porchfest stages will be located around Fuller Park, the hub of Old Town and the site of food and souvenir sales during the festival. (Sales of Porchfest T-shirts cover the bulk of event expenses.)

T-shirt sales — as well as private donations — are becoming more important for operating Napa Porchfest as the event’s costs increase, according to Ernie Schlobohm, interim executive director of Napa County Landmarks, the festival organizer.

From Porchfest’s last pre-pandemic edition in 2019 to the festival’s full return last July, expenses have risen from about $17,000 to $41,000 as organizers have picked up costs formerly borne by providers, including Napa Police coverage and ambulance service by American Medical Response, Schlobohm said Monday.

“We acknowledge we’ve received some very generous support in the form of grants from the Napa (Tourism Improvement District) and Visit Napa Valley, and other smaller organizations and individuals have helped,” he said. “As much as we’ve collected, it still is a challenge.”

To encourage more small-dollar gifts, Porchfest organizers this year will post handbills at some merchandise booths with QR codes festivalgoers can scan using their smartphones, to donate to the festival using a Venmo account.

Meanwhile, organizers are doubling the number of food trucks at this year’s Porchfest to nearly two dozen, according to Schlobohm. To reduce congestion and lines at Fuller Park, some food vendors will be placed elsewhere in the festival area — some at Franklin and Laurel streets, others at the triangle at Division and Franklin streets.

“The lines at Fuller Park were (getting) so long, and there are also people who never make it to Fuller Park,” he said of the change.

Neighborhood streets will close to motor vehicles, enabling spectators to freely walk and bicycle through the festival area from house to house. Street closures on the Porchfest perimeter will start at 11:30 a.m. or earlier and remain until shortly after the final performances end at 5 p.m., according to Schlobohm.

Porchfest’s festival area will be the same size as in 2022, but many performances will be 15 minutes shorter due to the larger number of artists this year, according to Malan, who said organizers may seek longer hours or a larger zone from the city in future years to meet increasing interest from musicians.

Napa Porchfest Sunday, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Free admission Starting at about 11:30 a.m., streets near Fuller Park where performances are held will be closed to motor vehicles, with Napa Police blocking traffic at 18 intersections on the Porchfest perimeter. Fans are encouraged to walk and bicycle to and through the festival. The car-free zone will be bounded by Jefferson, Third, Fourth, Coombs and Elm streets. Food trucks, a T-shirt shop, a first aid station and restrooms will be available at Fuller Park. Another T-shift shop will be located at Oak and Franklin streets, and restrooms will be provided at three other locations. Spectators are asked not to bring pets or other animals to the festival area. Porchfest is a no-alcohol event. For more information, visit napaporchfest.org.

