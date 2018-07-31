Napa Porchfest leaders aim to keep community flavor of music crawl
Napa’s latest Porchfest may have been shorter than past editions, but the annual summertime music crawl still drew thousands of spectators.
Now, its organizers hope to keep as much of the festival’s unassuming roots as possible.
Porchfest leaders estimated some 15,000 people attended Sunday’s eighth edition of the event, in which some 125 musical acts took over a variety of yards and porches mainly in the Old Town neighborhood. Attendance nearly matched the levels seen in 2016 and 2017, despite a move this year to shorten the schedule by 90 minutes to 4 ½ hours in order to lighten the burden of road closures and noise for residents. Performances took place at 66 locations, mainly in Old Town but also in the “alphabet streets” west of Jefferson Street.
“I kind of expected it to be around the same numbers, but thought it maybe would be a bit less,” Mark Lucas, the Porchfest operations manager, said Monday morning. “There’s so many events now, but I think Porchfest is really unique. It’s not commercial; it’s just a family day when people walk around in groups together, having a good time. It really shows in the outcome, very few problems.”
Napa Police Lt. Chase Haag reported no arrests or “major issues” in Old Town during Porchfest, which included an assemblage of food trucks at Fuller Park along with the improvised stages in front of neighborhood homes. Drinking in Old Town streets was widespread during the music crawl but apparently did not lead to any public disturbances, he said.
“People were having a good time without overdoing it, and I think that was a result of 4 ½ hours instead of six. That’s my take,” said Jamie Cherry, Porchfest’s logistics director.
Despite the absence of overt misbehavior, Lucas said Porchfest leaders will continue encouraging spectators to leave their wine or beer behind – though preferably through persuasion rather than an open crackdown.
At an administrative tent on Sunday, he recalled, “somebody asked where the beer garden was, and I thought it was a joke and laughed at it. Finally another volunteer said, ‘No, there is no beer garden and no alcohol per se.’ We know some people bring their own, but for the most part people were not being obnoxious about it.”
“On our social media pages we talked about it; the word was out … The intention is that we want people to think of it as an afternoon to not have alcohol. We figure there’s learning curve with the public about the whole thing.”
The car-free zone that has become a staple of recent Porchfests expanded again on Sunday, as Franklin Street – a redwood-shaded Old Town route where some of the festival’s largest audiences gather – had its closure area extended south to Elm Street as the number of people on bicycle and foot increased at the margins, according to Lucas.
Whatever changes and adjustments are in store for Porchfest in 2019 and beyond, organizers said the shortened schedule – and its strong focus on entertaining a local audience – will remain.
“What we wanted was for the event to sustain itself,” said Lucas, “and it’s getting there.”