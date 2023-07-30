A panoply of musical acts rocked downtown Napa on Sunday - and with no need for a ticket, just an easygoing bike ride or a stroll from house to house.

In a city where live music has gained a brighter spotlight over the last decade, Napa Porchfest stands out among the other festivals. The bands are not the stadium-packing superstars familiar at BottleRock or the Blue Note Jazz Festival. Instead, it was a large, diverse collection of 147 musical acts from across Napa County and elsewhere, playing for a few dozen or a few hundred people gathering around dozens of historic homes.

This sonic buffet of rock, blues, folk, jazz and much else returned to Napa as thousands flocked to the Old Town area for the city’s 12th annual Porchfest. Under leafy streets and sunny skies, music lovers traversed a neighborhood transformed for one day into a crazy quilt of genres where another style of music was always just one street - or one porch or front yard - away.

This year’s collection of musicians, which performed outside of 73 homes and Fuller Park, is the largest to perform at Napa Porchfest since its creation in 2011, according to the festival’s music director Chris Malan. After drawing audiences in the hundreds in its first year, annual attendance has regularly exceeded 10,000, both before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a one-year switch to livestreamed performances in 2020.

“It just seems like there’s more and more music festivals coming to the area, and it provides an opportunity for musicians looking for places to perform where there’s a lot of people,” Malan said last week.

It was not only the abundance and variety of performers that set Porchfest apartment, but the price of admission - zero, the same non-price charged at similar Porchfests across the U.S. since the original festival debuted in Ithaca, New York in 2007. At many yards and porches, fans could show their appreciation by dropping bills and coins into bands’ collection jars, or by using their phones to donate to bands with scanner codes printed to handbills.

Sunday’s 4 ½-hour small-bore music pageant played out at the same time as the finale of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, where tickets to see Chance the Rapper, Nas and others at the Silverado Resort and Spa started at $225.

Sales of Porchfest-branded T-shirts - the festival’s main revenue source - will benefit Napa County Landmarks, the nonprofit that co-organizes the event.

