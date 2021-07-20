Napa Porchfest music festival may become a single late-September free concert

Porchfest musicians would appear on the same stage Blue Note Napa will set up at the Oxbow Commons for the RiverStage concerts, which begin Aug. 14 with performances by Trampled by Turtles and Mt. Joy. Stage and sound setup would begin about a week before the opening concert, according to Tesler, who said the venue has a city permit for up to 5,700 spectators — just over a third of the festival’s maximum attendance on Napa streets.

“We know it’s an important event for the city of Napa, and we think it’s a good fit,” he said of the potential partnership.

Napa city officials have talked with Porchfest and Blue Note staff about using electronic ticketing for the event, even with no admission charge. “We’re looking for RSVPs so we can control the numbers,” the city’s recreation supervisor Pete Hangen said Tuesday.

Malan predicted the Porchfest concert likely would feature 10 to 12 acts, each playing sets of up to 30 minutes through the afternoon and evening. How musicians would be selected for the event is yet to be decided, since the Oxbow Commons stage would accommodate only a fraction of the several dozens of performers who normally play in Old Town and at Fuller Park.

