Napa Porchfest to stream live on Sunday

Napa Porchfest to stream live on Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Porchfest 2019

A front porch on Franklin Street provided a stage for the Eloquence String Quartet at the 2019 porchfest. This year's edition will be streamed Sunday online.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Napa Porchfest will not take place this weekend on porches in Old Town due to the coronavirus, but look for a small number of bands to stream live on Sunday.

This is a great opportunity to check out your old favorites and find some new favorites, organizers said. Porchfest will share a list of performers on their website, via email, Instagram and our Facebook page.

To learn more, go to napaporchfest.org, Instagram @napaporchfest and Facebook @napaporchfest

If you are a band who wants to get on our Livestream List, contact music@napaporchfest.org

The first Porchfest took place at the end of July 2011. There were a total of 30 bands with no street closures, no printed maps and no food vendors.

In 2019, Porchfest had over 9,000 attendees who enjoyed 118 bands on 64 porches and 16 food and beverage vendors.

Watch Now: Napa artist Aaron Gordon gives a tour of his latest mural. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News