Napa Porchfest to stream live on Sunday

Napa Porchfest will not take place this weekend on porches in Old Town due to the coronavirus, but look for a small number of bands to stream live on Sunday.

This is a great opportunity to check out your old favorites and find some new favorites, organizers said. Porchfest will share a list of performers on their website, via email, Instagram and our Facebook page.

To learn more, go to napaporchfest.org, Instagram @napaporchfest and Facebook @napaporchfest

If you are a band who wants to get on our Livestream List, contact music@napaporchfest.org

The first Porchfest took place at the end of July 2011. There were a total of 30 bands with no street closures, no printed maps and no food vendors.

In 2019, Porchfest had over 9,000 attendees who enjoyed 118 bands on 64 porches and 16 food and beverage vendors.

