Napa prepares city water use curbs in pursuit of 15% consumption cut after dry California winter

Napa also is expecting a smaller-than-usual allotment from the State Water Project, which delivers supplies to cities across California from snowmelt in the Sierra Nevada. Brun told council members to expect only 5% of Napa’s maximum state water delivery, with sparse precipitation leaving the Sierra snowpack at only 58% of its normal depth.

City of Calistoga issues mandate for water customers to conserve The City of Calistoga has declared a Stage II Water emergency and starting May 1, residents and businesses will be required to conserve water.

A separate resolution before the council would allow the purchase of as much as 1,400 more acre-feet of water to bolster local supplies, drawing on $640,000 in a city reserve fund. That infusion would include up to 800 acre-feet from Calistoga’s state allotment that the Upvalley city does not plan to use, along with 420 acre-feet from the state Department of Water Resources and 150 acre-feet from various agencies and landowners sharing supplies with the DWR, according to Brun.