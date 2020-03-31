Napa professionals offer tips for maintaining health with COVID-19 in mind

“We now need yoga and community more than ever. Even half an hour can be mood-changing,” said Hall.

Napa Valley Yoga Center has launched an online yoga portal, with all invited to participate, she said.

“Any number of students can participate in our live virtual classes. The response so far has been tremendous. We’re offering special online class pack pricing to make it approachable,” said Hall.

She said beginners interested in starting yoga should consider the Sun Salutation, a series of 12 poses that “will make you feel like you’ve gotten a workout, all on a 2 ½ foot by 7 foot mat.”

Hall said parents with children at home should know that kids love yoga.

“Getting kids involved is as simple as connecting the poses to nature. That’s easy, because many poses are named after animals, like frog, cat, and cow. You can laugh. Yoga doesn’t have to be serious,” said Hall.