Napa program teaches teens to fight abuse, form healthy relationships

Hope Villaseñor never knew abuse didn’t have to be physical. But when she and her classmates started talking about celebrity relationship scandals during lunch one day earlier this year, she realized toxic relationships can manifest in a variety of ways, many of which she was seeing all around her.
“Next thing you knew, we took it to a serious level,” she said, recalling how she suddenly identified other indicators of abuse besides bruises. “It can also be mental or emotional…I know a lot of people who are in relationships that deal with that; they’re yelled at all the time or brought down.”
The freshman at Napa New Tech High School is part of Friday Night Live, a statewide program in participating educational institutions that promotes healthy choices for middle- and high-schoolers through workshops, events and peer-led discussions.
Each FNL agenda is set by youth members, not by the advisors. That’s critical to its success, according to Nancy Wynne de Rivera, the program coordinator for Napa County, because it empowers them to make their own decisions and draw on their own experience to prioritize what should be addressed.
Students who choose to join the club at New Tech meet every Tuesday at lunch with their advisor, Kinnereth Winegarner, a teacher who took over the group five years ago. Though she’s always present, she describes herself as more of a facilitator for the youth-led curriculum. This year’s topics include drugs, tobacco cessation, social media behavior, and gambling.
Since 2016, the New Tech chapter of FNL has partnered with NEWS, the Napa-based non-profit that provides services to sexual abuse and assault survivors and their families, to host an annual #Orange4Love campaign to raise awareness about teen domestic violence.
As part of that effort, NEWS prevention educators provide a day’s worth of interactive events to educate students about healthy relationships, provide them with a safe space to ask questions and tap into the network of resources the organization offers.
“Kids sometimes feel super stuck, and we don’t want them to feel like that,” said Carla Andrade-Maston, prevention educator at NEWS. “In order to not feel like that you need to have an adult ally and a resource that can say these are the options for you too because younger and younger we see kids are dealing with unhealthy relationships.”
This year, the #Orange4Love program will take place at eight locations and will reach more than 1,000 students, according to Andrade-Maston. Grants generally prohibit purchases on giveaway items and food, for example, so the bulk of resources comes from private donations that fall into the category of ‘unrestricted funds.’
FNL is similarly strapped. It receives about $6,000 annually from the state to serve all the county programs, according to Wynne de Rivera, who says her team applies to pertinent grants to supplement when possible.
Prevention
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 11 million women and five million men who have reported experiencing some kind of physical, sexual or emotional abuse from their partner as adults said they had first endured violence before the age of 18.
Andrade-Maston says these kinds of figures prove that prevention at a young age is equally important to the intervention NEWS does because it can empower young people to call out red flags before it escalates. “Advocates like me will be out of a job if we educate these kids and let them know that they have rights and show them what it looks like to be in a healthy relationship,” she said.
Araceli Cantera, a ninth grader at New Tech, said she didn’t receive this kind of education at her middle school, but she thinks it should be everywhere and maybe start even younger.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids our age start dating, and I know it’s young, but they don’t know the difference between clingy and controlling,” she said. “They think it’s OK because everyone else is doing it, but nobody knows their own personal boundaries yet.”
Tuesday’s event was centered on making these conversations fun and accessible while also informative. NEWS set up three tables during the lunch hour, each of which had a different station. The first was a quiz accompanied by informative handouts to help students learn about things like early indicators of abuse, social media bullying behavior and warning signs; the second was where students who successfully completed the quiz were awarded with orange-colored prizes; and the third was a photo booth with the #Orange4Love hashtag that kids were encouraged to share on their social media channels.
Throughout the entire process, prevention educators and counselors were present to answer any questions or provide additional resources, if needed.
“#Orange4Love just gets us into the door, and then we are able to do further work with these students and with the schools. It just opens them up to have more conversations,” Andrade-Maston said.
A quiz on consent
New Tech High’s FNL club took it a step further. They wanted to prepare their peers for the conversation ahead of time, Winegarner said.
Together, the students created an interactive quiz to be presented at an all-school assembly the week before the NEWS event. It was displayed on a projector and participants answered questions through an app on their phone or the computer.
“We combined humor with serious facts so that we could come to a meeting point and talk about deep topics,” said Brie Mendez, a junior and FNL member, referring to the latter half of the quiz that used celebrity couples to illustrate abuse indicators.
The first four questions, however, were about a strictly serious topic: consent. Winegarner believes it immediately sparked a conversation in the halls that she hadn’t really heard prior.
“All afternoon I heard kids talking about consent. Girls thought saying ‘no’ was wrong,” she said.
Both the quiz and the #Orange4Love activities emphasized that not all abuse is physical, a reality that Andrade-Matson says perhaps could be even more profound for teenagers who might otherwise think they aren’t being subjected to abusive behavior.
“When people say abuse, they assume it’s something physical because it’s faster and easier to see,” Mendez said. “I see online and mental abuse more at school. We’re just now getting to a point where we are talking about it.”
Other students agreed that social media makes getting out of toxic situations much harder, and they echoed the sentiment that bullying or aggression on these platforms is common among their peers.
“Going home isn’t going home anymore,” said Villaseñor.
Starting with friendships
Neither of the activities focused exclusively on romantic relationships, rather identifying friendships as the starting point for learning healthy relational behaviors.
“It’s important that students realize they need to pay attention to the types of relationships they have, not only as couples, but also as friends,” Wynne de Rivera said. “Sometimes it’s hard because teenagers think it’s never going to happen to them, and that this is just for other people. But it’s good that they learn the early signs so that they can be aware.”
In the days since these two events, students and faculty alike have observed an uptick in the student body’s awareness of words like “consent” and “abuse.” Villaseñor said she even knew a few couples who had broken up because one partner realized some of the emergent patterns were unhealthy.
Andrade-Maston said this engagement is emblematic of what’s occurred in years past and representative of results at other schools around the district, noting number of parents have even come to NEWS for help at the referral of their kids who brought informational materials back home to them.
Many teenagers, she said, have also independently sought one-on-one counseling. She holds permanent office hours in three school-based wellness centers and meets with students from others by referral.
“#Orange4Love is a thing that allowed our youth community to know that we’re out there and fighting for them and that there’s a resource for anything they may need,” she said, adding that her lack of a formal title like ‘parent’ or ‘teacher,’ makes it easier for students to “drop their walls.”
But these programs don’t just only facilitate conversations in the abstract. They equip students with tangible skills to identify and intervene where necessary. Of the five FNL students who spoke to the Register for this story, all gave a resounding “yes” when asked if they feel more empowered to demand healthy relationships and more prepared to help a friend or family member potentially in an abusive relationship.
Case Franquelin, a freshman, said he now knew how to ask about consent. Mendez said she finally has things in her “toolbox.” Villaseñor said she felt kids can talk about harassment or abuse without being written off as too young to understand.
And all spoke about their newfound ability to counter the isolation that so often accompanies abuse.
“Everyone thinks they’re the only person experiencing these things,” said Cantera. “But telling people it happens and that there’s a solution helps them realize they’re not alone.”