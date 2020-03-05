Napa property management company settles lawsuit for sexual harassment, discrimination

"I feel like we really help the employment situation in Napa by giving employers the opportunity to have alert, physically able workers there, where they need to be without commuting long ways," she said. "We provide a huge benefit to underserved classes."

Zatarain said that Fair Housing has "been partners with NVCH for longer than I’ve been here. We are well-established partners. What happened was unfortunate but it did need to be addressed.”

He added that the two staffs have given presentations to one another on available programs and fair housing programs and that he continues to “look forward to continuing that partnership.”

Reynolds agreed that they "look forward to working with Fair Housing Napa Valley in the future."

Per the agreement, Napa Valley Community Housing will require its staff to undergo extensive fair housing training and revise its policies, subject to HUD approval and compliance oversight for the next three years.

Zatarain says HUD’s involvement in this case is especially noteworthy. “I think it’s important to note in this current political climate what the power of this type of decision can mean for the community, letting them know that just because certain laws have been changed and it may seem protections are less than what they used to be or should be, there’s still a system and a strong level of accountability out there for people who violate the law,” he said.

You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.