Napa property management company settles lawsuit for sexual harassment, discrimination

Napa Valley Community Housing, a prominent local low-income housing provider, will pay $63,000 in damages as part of a lawsuit settlement for alleged discrimination, including verbal and physical sexual harassment.
Four former tenants claimed they were victims of predatory behavior and received discriminatory treatment from their property manager after having rebuffed his sexual advances.
“One of the most basic definitions of discrimination is making housing unavailable either by denying its availability or flat out refusing to rent to somebody,” said Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley. “In this case, what happened was a different type wherein tenants were already in place but different terms and conditions were being applied.”
Napa Valley Community Housing "vigorously" denies these allegations, but "decided to resolve these claims amicably," said Kathleen Reynolds, the non-profit's president and CEO.
The claim includes allegations of other illegal rental practices like disability discrimination and inconsistent application of company policies. They're said said to have taken place while complainants lived at Napa Park Homes, an apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue in central Napa that serves a sizable number of low-income and Section 8 residents seeking affordable housing.
“Our agency had received various complaints from residents of that apartment complex in the past, but nothing this egregious had ever been presented,” said Zatarain.
Part of the settlement required removal of the employee in question from his former position on the property; however, he’s still allowed work for the company, provided the new role had “no impact on any tenancy-related decisions,” a public statement from Fair Housing Napa Valley says.
In spite of this allowance, Reynolds said the individual is no longer employed by the housing organization.
The identities of the former employee as well as those who filed the formal complaint are kept anonymous in the press release.
Fair Housing Napa Valley started its investigation in April 2019, when it was approached by the four women who said their prior reports of discriminatory practices and harassment to Napa Valley Community Housing staff sparked no response.
Reynolds, who says the organization follows all state and federal fair housing laws as well as those pertaining to the prevention of sexual harassment, refutes the assertion that any credible accusations were heard and then ignored by company leadership.
"The allegations came as a surprise to us ... as soon as it came to the knowledge of upper management, we immediately acted on it," she said, adding the non-profit "complied completely" with requests made during the investigations.
Zatarain said his team independently corroborated the allegations before moving forward, submitting their findings to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Through an independent investigation, HUD identified five additional women who had been “the victims of discriminatory practices/harassment from the former property manager,” according to the press release.
All parties agreed to a settlement that would bring both investigations – that by HUD and Fair Housing -- to a close.
Reynolds said though the non-profit firmly holds it didn't commit any wrongdoing, limited finances and staff resources made a costly, drawn-out legal process seem untenable, opting instead to "settle as best we could."
According to Zatarain, the monetary damages will be doled out to the nine women in various amounts based on a “number of investigative factors.”
But financial compensation is only one part of this case’s larger significance to vulnerable residents like them, Zatarain said.
“We are letting the community know that there are resources available if you’ve been a victim of this type of treatment. It lets housing providers know there are consequences for discriminatory and otherwise illegal rental practices. Most importantly, we’re meeting our mission of eliminating housing discrimination in Napa County,” Zatarain said. “Even if it happens one complaint at a time, it is progress nonetheless.”
Napa Valley Community Housing is one of Napa’s most high-profile low-income owners, and a regular partner with Fair Housing in providing accommodation for vulnerable residents. Its extensive portfolio includes more than a dozen properties that house around 1,300 people, almost all of whom are considered to be low or very low income. Most units start at 50 percent of the area median income, according to Reynolds.
"I feel like we really help the employment situation in Napa by giving employers the opportunity to have alert, physically able workers there, where they need to be without commuting long ways," she said. "We provide a huge benefit to underserved classes."
Zatarain said that Fair Housing has "been partners with NVCH for longer than I’ve been here. We are well-established partners. What happened was unfortunate but it did need to be addressed.”
He added that the two staffs have given presentations to one another on available programs and fair housing programs and that he continues to “look forward to continuing that partnership.”
Reynolds agreed that they "look forward to working with Fair Housing Napa Valley in the future."
Per the agreement, Napa Valley Community Housing will require its staff to undergo extensive fair housing training and revise its policies, subject to HUD approval and compliance oversight for the next three years.
Zatarain says HUD’s involvement in this case is especially noteworthy. “I think it’s important to note in this current political climate what the power of this type of decision can mean for the community, letting them know that just because certain laws have been changed and it may seem protections are less than what they used to be or should be, there’s still a system and a strong level of accountability out there for people who violate the law,” he said.
