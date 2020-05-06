Napa proposes laying off 39 city employees, dissolving Parks and Recreation department

Councilman Scott Sedgley, who called these discussions some of the most “heart-wrenching” in his tenure as a council member, pleaded with the bargaining units to “work with us” on concessions because “that’s where the money is” in order to avoid having Parks take “such a big hit.”

Labor bargaining units have a number of concessions they could propose including furloughs, reduced work week, COLA sacrifices and government office closure. Steiner says her union is hesitant to commit to any concessions without knowing that doing so will save jobs.

“We aren’t saying we absolutely won’t make concessions, but we want to be convinced they’re needed and … if we’re going to take a pay cut, we want to know we’re doing it to save the next soldier,” she said.

Steiner said her unit had received no specific requests from the city for concessions. Rather, she said, they received a blanket request about what they were willing to give.

Ordinarily, Chambers would be packed for a meeting with city employee lay-offs on the agenda. Shelter-in-place guidelines meant City Council and staff instead discussed the proposed budget revision among themselves with the public tuning in via Channel 28 or the internet livestream. Anyone who wanted to comment did so over the phone or in an email sent ahead of time.