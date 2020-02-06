Following President Trump's impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, a small group of Napans held a protest at the corner of Main and Third streets in downtown Napa. In this photo, a ripped copy of Trump's State of the Union Speech alludes to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's action the night before when she shredded a copy of the speech after the president's presentation. Passing motorists registered both support and condemnation of the protesters using horns and hand gestures. Announcements on Facebook promoted "Reject the Cover-up" rallies nationally.
Thanks for reading.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.