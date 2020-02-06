{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Protest 2/5/20
John Orr

Following President Trump's impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, a small group of Napans held a protest at the corner of Main and Third streets in downtown Napa. In this photo, a ripped copy of Trump's State of the Union Speech alludes to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's action the night before when she shredded a copy of the speech after the president's presentation. Passing motorists registered both support and condemnation of the protesters using horns and hand gestures. Announcements on Facebook promoted "Reject the Cover-up" rallies nationally. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

3
2
0
1
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.