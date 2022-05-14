Napa public officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vine Trail gap closure

About 50 public officials and community members attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate a new half-mile section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail along Soscol Avenue, which closed a gap in the trail that existed in that location for years.

The new section of trail, located between Third and Vallejo streets, has technically been open to bicyclists and pedestrians for about half a year. But in the past few months, flashing railroad signals have also been installed where the new Vine Trail segment crosses the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks, which city of Napa Public Works director Julie Lucido called a “huge safety component” of the overall project.

Before it existed, the Vine Trail disappeared between Third and Vallejo streets, leading to confusion for bicyclists who reached the gap and found no obvious section of trail on the other side. If a bicyclist wanted to reach the other side, they’d have to either brave the bicycle lanes of traffic-heavy Soscol Avenue or venture through downtown Napa’s side streets.

Now, the new section of trail provides a continuous link from Kennedy Park at the southern end of the city of Napa up to Yountville, for a continuous 12.5 miles. The trail is eventually planned to stretch 47 miles, running from the Vallejo Ferry all the way up through Napa County to Calistoga.

Because there wasn’t room along Soscol Avenue, most of the finished gap project doesn’t resemble the rest of the Vine Trail, which is a 10-foot-wide asphalt path. The gap closure instead is a widened sidewalk that runs on the west side of Soscol Avenue that connects with an asphalt path that runs along the wine train tracks near Vallejo Street.

At the Friday event, held in Solomon Memorial Grove Park, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley introduced the trail and several speakers. He also spoke of his own history of biking in Napa — he and many attendees biked to the event — and said the Vine Trail has played a major role in the slow but steady progress Napa’s made in improving local bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. Sedgley said in an interview that he often bikes to work on a route that’s mostly on the Vine Trail when there’s good weather, and it takes him about 15 minutes.

“I thought I’d wear my full body spandex suit down today because I did ride my bike, but unfortunately it’s at the tailor. I’m having it taken in a little bit,” Sedgley said. “Actually you’re fortunate I didn’t wear it. But I’ve been riding bicycles and riding on these streets and roads in Napa County in my Levi's all my life. And, you know, it’s never been better. The Vine Trail is a big part of that.”

Sedgley also read a statement from U.S. Rep Mike Thompson — who’s currently in Washington, D.C. — celebrating the gap closure. The statement notes that the completed trail will connect the entire stretch of Napa County and Vallejo both physically and culturally.

“A continuous Vine Trail provides a safe, car-free alternative for people of all ages to commute, connect and recreate with vast health, environmental, and economic benefits for our entire community,” the statement says.

Lucido, the city’s Public Works director, said she first became involved in work on the gap closure seven years ago. She and several others walked down Soscol Avenue with clipboards and started to envision what would be needed to connect Vallejo Street to Third Street. The total project budget ended up reaching roughly $1.8 million, she said.

“We couldn’t have a ribbon cutting up there because it’s loud and uncomfortable and that’s what we wanted to get our bikes and pedestrians away from,” Lucido said. And so from there, from that vision seven or eight years ago, our team took it really from the concept to getting project approvals, acquired the right of way, completed the engineering design and review and obtained the funding.”

Other speakers talked about their long history of biking and use of the Vine Trail.

Kate Miller, executive director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, said she thought the pandemic had brought more people to try out biking, and it brought her joy to see more people biking in Napa. She was a bike commuter back in in the 1980s, she said, and “people treated me like I was a smelly bike messenger delivering mail to offices.”

“I just am so thrilled this gap is completed,” Miller said. “I actually use it every morning on my commute to work, and it’s great that I have that extra three quarters of a mile to go on.”

Chuck McMinn, founder and board president of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, gave credit to the city of Napa for executing the project with support from NVTA. He also noted that the Vine Trail Route has seen roughly 150,000 more annual uses since the pandemic began. That means the trail has clearly benefited the community, he said, and will continue to do so.

“The people who use the trail are not the people who look good in spandex,” McMinn said. “They’re us: 70% of the people who use the trail live in Napa County. And they’re little kids and dog walkers and bicyclists and scooter riders and wheelchair users.”

