Napa public safety responders make their rounds as coronavirus triggers calls for social distancing

“The important message we want to push out is if people believe they have the coronavirus, that they work through their own care providers – most people do not require an ambulance or ER visit,” he said. “We want people to realize it’s a huge burden to go to ER and use up our supply of (protective equipment) when it was not, in fact, a flu or coronavirus call.”

The now-ubiquitous advice from public officials to frequently wash and sanitize hands is being emphasized to deputies on patrol, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

“They sanitize their hands whenever necessary – that could be 20 times during a shift, that could be half that – but they err on the side of caution,” he said. “It depends what has taken place; if they encounter a person who appeared to be sick and was in a (patrol) vehicle, they’ll sanitize the entire car. We err on the side of caution because there’s a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus, but we do know it spreads quickly.”

One step not taken by the agency, however, is having deputies routinely wear protective masks on patrol even if healthy – both to avoid exacerbating panic in the community and to ensure that other safety workers have access to them.