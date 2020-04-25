Napa public school enrollment continues to drop as spending is reduced

Newly published records for Napa's public school system show a continuing drop in enrollment, with a sharper fall-off in the elementary grades perhaps portending further shrinkage in years to come.
Attendance at regular and special education classrooms in the Napa Valley Unified School District totaled 16,693 children and teenagers as of Feb. 7, continuing a steady downward trend from 17,073 in the 2015-16 school year.
Although the latest enrollment figure was up from 16,411 in 2018-19, this year's total received a boost when the River School – with 422 students – surrendered its charter at the end of 2018-19 and came under direct district control for this academic year, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services. Charter school attendance is not counted in NVUSD enrollment totals, and the February student count without River was 16,271.
The declining enrollment numbers reflect the funding difficulty confronting the Napa school district, which like others in California draws most of its revenue from a per-student allotment from the state. NVUSD officials in recent months have pointed to the challenge in attracting families with young children to an area with expensive housing.
The district has predicted total attendance sinking to 15,000 or fewer by 2026, a loss of about 2,000 students in a decade. This has prompted belt-tightening moves, including the cancellation of American Canyon's planned second middle school and the elimination of the Yountville and Mt. George elementary schools when the current academic year ends in June.
In February, the district approved staff cutbacks that could see as many as 145 teachers lose their jobs.
Within the district's regular programs, elementary schools have seen their enrollment shrink fastest, with February's total of 8,423 pupils down more than 600 compared to 2017. Middle school students in NVUSD totaled 2,622 for grades 7 and 8, 50 fewer than in 2017. Only the district's high schools – Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and New Technology – reported increasing student body, totaling 5,473 in February, 83 more than a year before.
A study by King Consulting that was shared in February with NVUSD forecast a drop in secondary school attendance in both Napa and American Canyon, and predicted the shortfall in schoolchildren from kindergarten to third grade will lead to further shrinkage of junior-high classes by the middle of this decade.
