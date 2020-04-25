Napa public school enrollment continues to drop as spending is reduced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Newly published records for Napa's public school system show a continuing drop in enrollment, with a sharper fall-off in the elementary grades perhaps portending further shrinkage in years to come.

Attendance at regular and special education classrooms in the Napa Valley Unified School District totaled 16,693 children and teenagers as of Feb. 7, continuing a steady downward trend from 17,073 in the 2015-16 school year.

Although the latest enrollment figure was up from 16,411 in 2018-19, this year's total received a boost when the River School – with 422 students – surrendered its charter at the end of 2018-19 and came under direct district control for this academic year, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services. Charter school attendance is not counted in NVUSD enrollment totals, and the February student count without River was 16,271.

The declining enrollment numbers reflect the funding difficulty confronting the Napa school district, which like others in California draws most of its revenue from a per-student allotment from the state. NVUSD officials in recent months have pointed to the challenge in attracting families with young children to an area with expensive housing.