Napa public school system: COVID-19 testing for staff needed for campuses to reopen

With Napa County lacking the capacity to take on such a case workload from local schools, the Napa Valley Unified School District would need about $40,000 a week – the estimated cost of about 250 tests – to support the number of COVID-19 screenings needed to meet the requirement for in-person teaching, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.

Should Napa County’s infection rate rise again and push it back to the “purple” category, NVUSD would not be required to shut down campuses again wholesale, but would have to double its testing rate to 500 workers a week, Mucetti said Wednesday, a day after school superintendents from across the county took part in a conference call with the county’s Health and Human Services agency.

The Napa district remains in the first of four phases in its reopening plan, having taught all courses online since the academic year began Aug. 20. No date has been announced for a move to the second stage, in which children and teenagers would visit their classroom one or two days each week. (The remaining phases would bring students to campus for five half-days either in the morning or afternoon, followed by a return to a full five-day, whole-day schedule.)