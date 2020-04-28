Napa public schools adopt new branding program to boost enrollment

Leaders of Napa's public school system who are battling to reverse a slide in enrollment – and the resulting loss of funding – will add a new tool: a branding campaign built around a logo meant to mark a new direction for the district.
The new symbol of the Napa Valley Unified School District is the image of a tree sprouting from an open book, its leafy branches outstretched beyond the bounds of a circular border.
After its approval by the district board last week, the logo will appear on billboards, vehicles, souvenirs, and in print and online media as visual shorthand for a system that educates more than 16,000 children and teenagers.
Directors emphasized the need to widely promote the dictrict's opportunities to families more open to private schools, charter academies and homeschooling than ever.
“I saw the decline in enrollment and I understood it's a very real struggle, and one way to combat it is marketing our district and selling our programs,” Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, who took the helm at NVUSD in 2018, said before the meeting. She compared the plan to promotional and branding efforts she supported during five years as deputy schools superintendent in San Leandro before coming to Napa.
“School districts are competing like in any other market; parents are shoppers, looking for programs, looking for the best options for their children's education,” she said. “And one way to do that is to have a strong marketing strategy.”
That effort includes actively promoting the variety of NVUSD offerings such as magnet schools, visual and performing arts programs, Advanced Placement courses, and specialized campuses such as New Technology High School – a job Mucetti predicted would become easier with a single, memorable image to unify them in families' minds.
“Brand identity provides that platform to sell many of those signature programs,” she said.
Developed since August 2019 with the guidance of the design firm 440 Creates of San Leandro, NVUSD's new symbol departs sharply from its existing logo, a collection of multicolored circles interlinked to resemble an abstract grape cluster.
Avoiding obvious wine-country imagery, the logo instead uses agriculture as a metaphor for the growth of children's knowledge, Mucetti said. Lines in the pages of a book at the bottom of the brand also resemble furrows in plowed earth, from which a tree rises, its canopy extending above a rim of concentric circles. Beneath the symbol are inscribed “NVUSD” and the district's full name in a slender all-capital font.
An online slide show introducing the school district's new branding displayed the logo in a variety of media, from business cards to brochures to T-shirts, and Mucetti said the design also will appear on public buses, district-owned vehicles, uniforms and the NVUSD website.
The version shown Thursday was shown in a simple black-and-white scheme, but the logo committee is scheduled to meet later to choose a color palette for the design.
A team of teachers, parents, district staff and board members met starting last fall to develop NVUSD's visual signature and decide what qualities to emphasize – qualities that ultimately did not include the Napa Valley's most famous product, which trustee David Gracia called irrelevant to the educational mission.
“Our current logo looks like a logo for a tech company providing internet access in the wine country,” Gracia, a committee member, said of the outgoing branding.
Anticipating possible criticism of new spending at a time when shutdowns caused by the coronavirus epidemic have slashed state tax revenue and threatened the fiscal stability of public schools, Gracia called a marketing campaign a small investment that can start paying off by wooing – or simply retaining – even a handful of students.
“Why would we market ourselves when we're facing budget cuts and an economic downturn? Getting our attendance up is the only leverage we have; this is precisely the time when we need to attract more students,” he said, pointing to the fall-off in school enrollment that is eroding its share of per-student payouts from California.
“... If we spend $50,000 and we get six new students, we have already come out ahead in our marketing campaign.”
Earlier, Mucetti estimated the Napa district has spent about $12,000 thus far developing its new brand identity.
The need to stem enrollment losses has become acute for NVUSD, which like most California school districts receives a set amount of state funding per student. The district has seen attendance slip below 17,000 since the late 2010s and has forecasted a further drop to about 15,000 by mid-decade, at the same time that budget pressures have it to close two elementary schools this summer, cancel a second middle school planned for American Canyon, and lay off teachers and other staff.
Also Thursday, the board approved cutting up to 52 non-teaching positions, including instructional and library assistants, clerks, and custodial workers. The move followed a vote in February to cut as many as 145 teaching positions, although the Napa Valley Educators Association has predicted about 60 jobs would be lost.
The board meeting was NVUSD's second to be held as a videoconference from trustees' homes, as a statewide shelter-at-home order remains in force during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.