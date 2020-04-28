Napa public schools adopt new branding program to boost enrollment

“School districts are competing like in any other market; parents are shoppers, looking for programs, looking for the best options for their children's education,” she said. “And one way to do that is to have a strong marketing strategy.”

That effort includes actively promoting the variety of NVUSD offerings such as magnet schools, visual and performing arts programs, Advanced Placement courses, and specialized campuses such as New Technology High School – a job Mucetti predicted would become easier with a single, memorable image to unify them in families' minds.

“Brand identity provides that platform to sell many of those signature programs,” she said.

Developed since August 2019 with the guidance of the design firm 440 Creates of San Leandro, NVUSD's new symbol departs sharply from its existing logo, a collection of multicolored circles interlinked to resemble an abstract grape cluster.

Avoiding obvious wine-country imagery, the logo instead uses agriculture as a metaphor for the growth of children's knowledge, Mucetti said. Lines in the pages of a book at the bottom of the brand also resemble furrows in plowed earth, from which a tree rises, its canopy extending above a rim of concentric circles. Beneath the symbol are inscribed “NVUSD” and the district's full name in a slender all-capital font.