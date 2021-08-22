 Skip to main content
Napa public schools enter new year with lower enrollment
Education

Napa public schools enter new year with lower enrollment

First day of school in Napa

Harvest Middle School students greeted each other before the first day of classes Wednesday in the Napa Valley Unified School District.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

The Napa school system’s student body is entering a new year slightly smaller than before.

As of Thursday — the day after the opening of the Napa Valley Unified School District’s academic year — 16,603 students were enrolled, down from 16,779 when the 2020-21 year ended in June, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for business services.

Student counts can change in the first 10 days after schools reopen, as some families enroll new pupils and others leave the district, but the decline is expected to persist, Mangewala said in an email Thursday afternoon.

California school systems often base their enrollment trends on the figures collected by the state Department of Education on its annual census day, he said. This year’s census day is set for Oct. 6, seven weeks into NVUSD’s academic year.

Enrollment figures across the school district, comprising 28 campuses across Napa and American Canyon, have steadily shrunk for more than a decade and a half, from more than 18,300 in 2014-15 to fewer than 17,000 last year. That decline — which district officials say has been largely driven by inflated housing costs driving many families with children out of the Napa Valley — also has eroded NVUSD’s share of state education funding, which for most districts is set by a formula based on enrollment.

Since the coronavirus emergency triggered shelter-at-home orders and an abrupt switch to remote instruction in March 2020, California has temporarily pegged public school funding to school attendance levels before the pandemic. The waiver has propped up NVUSD’s funding levels as enrollment has dropped, but it is scheduled to expire after 2021-22, once again leaving the district vulnerable to funding cuts.

A report commissioned by the district forecasts the student count dropping to barely 14,300 by 2027-28, a loss of about 4,000 pupils in 13 years.

NVUSD has announced campus closures and scrapped a new school site to reduce expenses in response to falling enrollment. The district in 2019 canceled a second middle school envisioned for American Canyon; shuttered its two smallest elementary schools, Yountville and Mt. George, in June 2020; and approved the closure of south Napa’s Harvest Middle School at the end of this school year. (In north Napa, River Middle School will be replaced by a new English-Spanish academy that will open at the same campus in August 2022 and replicate Harvest’s dual-language curriculum.)

Opening-week student counts also indicated that NVUSD’s home-based student body is only a fraction of the thousands who were taught virtually for up to a year or more after the abrupt shutdown of campuses in 2020.

Despite being temporarily expanded to educate grade-schoolers as well as older students in 2021-22, the Napa Valley Independent Studies program — the only provider of remote teaching this year — is instructing only 73 of the 6,933 pupils enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade, or 1 percent of the total, according to NVUSD figures. The independent study program also is serving 42 of 3,554 students in grades 6-8, and 121 of 6,065 teenagers at the high school level.

By contrast, all instruction in 2020 within NVUSD remained online from March until a hybrid of remote and in-person learning debuted in late October. The hybrid model, which began with two half-days of classroom time per week and was expanded to four half-days in March, eventually attracted some 40% of students in the district while their peers continued studying online, NVUSD officials said at the time.

Harvest Middle School students in Napa recently returned to campus for the first day of school. This is the last "first" day for the school. Due to district-wide declining enrollment, Harvest will close at the end of this school year.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

