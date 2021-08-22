Napa public schools enter new year with lower enrollment

Since the coronavirus emergency triggered shelter-at-home orders and an abrupt switch to remote instruction in March 2020, California has temporarily pegged public school funding to school attendance levels before the pandemic. The waiver has propped up NVUSD’s funding levels as enrollment has dropped, but it is scheduled to expire after 2021-22, once again leaving the district vulnerable to funding cuts.

A report commissioned by the district forecasts the student count dropping to barely 14,300 by 2027-28, a loss of about 4,000 pupils in 13 years.

NVUSD has announced campus closures and scrapped a new school site to reduce expenses in response to falling enrollment. The district in 2019 canceled a second middle school envisioned for American Canyon; shuttered its two smallest elementary schools, Yountville and Mt. George, in June 2020; and approved the closure of south Napa’s Harvest Middle School at the end of this school year. (In north Napa, River Middle School will be replaced by a new English-Spanish academy that will open at the same campus in August 2022 and replicate Harvest’s dual-language curriculum.)

Opening-week student counts also indicated that NVUSD’s home-based student body is only a fraction of the thousands who were taught virtually for up to a year or more after the abrupt shutdown of campuses in 2020.

