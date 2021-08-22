Napa public schools enter new year with lower enrollment

The Napa school system’s student body is entering a new year slightly smaller than before.
As of Thursday — the day after the opening of the Napa Valley Unified School District’s academic year — 16,603 students were enrolled, down from 16,779 when the 2020-21 year ended in June, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for business services.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Student counts can change in the first 10 days after schools reopen, as some families enroll new pupils and others leave the district, but the decline is expected to persist, Mangewala said in an email Thursday afternoon.
California school systems often base their enrollment trends on the figures collected by the state Department of Education on its annual census day, he said. This year’s census day is set for Oct. 6, seven weeks into NVUSD’s academic year.
It's the last "first day" of school for Napa’s Harvest Middle School.
Enrollment figures across the school district, comprising 28 campuses across Napa and American Canyon, have steadily shrunk for more than a decade and a half, from more than 18,300 in 2014-15 to fewer than 17,000 last year. That decline — which district officials say has been largely driven by inflated housing costs driving many families with children out of the Napa Valley — also has eroded NVUSD’s share of state education funding, which for most districts is set by a formula based on enrollment.
Since the coronavirus emergency triggered shelter-at-home orders and an abrupt switch to remote instruction in March 2020, California has temporarily pegged public school funding to school attendance levels before the pandemic. The waiver has propped up NVUSD’s funding levels as enrollment has dropped, but it is scheduled to expire after 2021-22, once again leaving the district vulnerable to funding cuts.
A report commissioned by the district forecasts the student count dropping to barely 14,300 by 2027-28, a loss of about 4,000 pupils in 13 years.
An 11-person committee will advise the Napa school district on a possible sale of the former Stone Bridge School site, which the academy left this year.
NVUSD has announced campus closures and scrapped a new school site to reduce expenses in response to falling enrollment. The district in 2019 canceled a second middle school envisioned for American Canyon; shuttered its two smallest elementary schools, Yountville and Mt. George, in June 2020; and approved the closure of south Napa’s Harvest Middle School at the end of this school year. (In north Napa, River Middle School will be replaced by a new English-Spanish academy that will open at the same campus in August 2022 and replicate Harvest’s dual-language curriculum.)
Opening-week student counts also indicated that NVUSD’s home-based student body is only a fraction of the thousands who were taught virtually for up to a year or more after the abrupt shutdown of campuses in 2020.
Napa Valley Unified will expand independent study to all grades in 2021-22 for parents not yet ready to send children to classrooms starting next week.
Despite being temporarily expanded to educate grade-schoolers as well as older students in 2021-22, the Napa Valley Independent Studies program — the only provider of remote teaching this year — is instructing only 73 of the 6,933 pupils enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade, or 1 percent of the total, according to NVUSD figures. The independent study program also is serving 42 of 3,554 students in grades 6-8, and 121 of 6,065 teenagers at the high school level.
By contrast, all instruction in 2020 within NVUSD remained online from March until a hybrid of remote and in-person learning debuted in late October. The hybrid model, which began with two half-days of classroom time per week and was expanded to four half-days in March, eventually attracted some 40% of students in the district while their peers continued studying online, NVUSD officials said at the time.
From Our Readers: Back To School in Napa County 2021
Brooks Knight
Angela and Lucianna
Anthony Breiten
Corianne and Alyssa Dorrough
Andre Tsai
Jarryd Zayne Estabillo
Oria Goleno
Lorenzo Servente
Matthew Jones
Logan Jones
Dessiana G , Devin V, Bri Allen
Danayah
Dacio Garcia
Dezahlyn Garcia
Dessiana Garcia
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com