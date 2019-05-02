Napa public schools may lay off up to 14 workers at the end of the school year.
Job reductions to take effect June 30 would affect instructional assistants, food service workers and others in the Napa Valley Unified School District, whose board approved the cuts last week. In addition, hours would be reduced for 66 full-time and part-time employees in the district, which operates public schools in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville.
The final number of employees who will leave the school district is not yet clear. Napa Valley Unified is offering incentives to those willing to accept early retirement, and also will offer others the chance to fill vacant posts within the district, according to Dana Page, interim superintendent for human resources.
Of the school district positions to be dropped this summer, six are for cafe associates and six more are for instructional assistants, with NVUSD also poised to eliminate posts for a supervision assistant and instructional support specialist.
Food service staff account for 47 of the positions whose hours are to be cut. Twelve instructional assistants also are slated for shorter hours, along with two library media clerks.
No classroom teachers were listed among those scheduled for layoffs or scaled-back schedules. Napa Valley Unified has no plans to lay off any teachers with certificates this school year, for which state law would have required notification by March 15, said Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
The planned staffing reductions come amid falling enrollment at NVUSD schools, and with it a decline in state-furnished funding to public school systems based on their average daily attendance.
Overall district enrollment this school year is expected to decrease by 246 to 17,569, with the student count projected to dip to 15,920 in 2025-26, according to a midyear financial report Napa Valley Unified released in February.