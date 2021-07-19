Napa public schools to receive funding boost, expanded kindergarten from California plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom extolled the benefits to California students of record level-spending on education in the 2021-21 state budget during a July 9 bill signing ceremony in Napa with students at Shearer Elementary School.

“This is a transformation budget,” he said. “Mark my words: this is unlike anything we have ever done in this state. So many things we’ve promoted. So many things we dreamed of. We’re delivering when we sign this bill here today.”

During the Napa visit, Newsom didn’t sign the budget legislation, which he did three days later, but Assembly Bill 130. That’s the 100-page “trailer bill,” which provides technical language and details for implementing the new K-12 programs in the budget. It includes transitional kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, which will be phased in over the next five years. The bill surfaced after weeks of negotiations, and the Legislature passed it July 8.

Under the new state budget, NVUSD and other public school systems will phase in transitional kindergarten classes for younger children, who currently must be 5 years old by Dec. 1 to be eligible, Mangewala said. The deadline will be gradually pushed back — initially to enroll children turning 5 before Feb. 2 in the 2022-23 year — until pupils who are 4 by Dec. 1 become eligible in 2025-26.

+6 Napa kids get extra help with summer school: COVID-19 impacted learning These Napa students are spending part of their summer in school, but they don't seem to mind.