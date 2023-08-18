Standing in downtown Napa’s Grand Hand Gallery on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014, Kristina Young didn’t know where to start.

Broken glass, fragments of stone and ceramic shards lay scattered across the floor of the gallery — as in much of Napa — in the wake of the South Napa earthquake, which rocked the city nine years ago next Thursday.

“Everything in the gallery was just smashed to pieces,” Young recalled. “A lot of ceramics, glass and sculpture. We were cleaning up and I was thinking, ‘It's somebody's art, I can’t just throw it away, but I also can't ship broken glass across the country back to them.’”

The more Young described to friends and neighbors the feelings she had about cleaning the gallery after the magnitude-6.0 earthquake, the more she realized she was not alone in these feelings – and they weren’t unique to art pieces on display. People whose homes were turned upside-down by the quake were dealing with smashed heirlooms, memorabilia and collectibles that they could neither keep nor throw away.

Young was beginning to work with mosaics around that time, and she had already resolved to keep the broken pieces from the gallery, so she set up a collection site at Grand Hand, where people could bring their damaged items with the promise that they would be repurposed in the form of art. She said that over the past nine years, more than 1,000 people have bought items – and their stories – to her.

“I'm hearing stories like, ‘It was my kid’s pinch pot, my first thing that I made, my grandmother's thing, and I can't throw it away,’” Young said. “They were these personal and deep memories for people.”

The Quake Mosaic’s early days

As more and more people donated to the collection site, Young began to feel a sense of responsibility to do something with all of the pieces, and stories, she was being entrusted with.

So she came up with an idea to use both the collected keepsakes and broken art in the gallery to create a piece of public art along the Napa Valley Vine Trail that would commemorate not only the quake, but also the community that has survived through it.

Back in 2014, she was a member of the Vine Trail’s beautification committee, and the group was generating ideas for public art that could be placed along the walking and bicycling path and parallel Napa Valley Wine Train.

What has become known as the Quake Mosaic became a perfect fit.

So planning for the project began. Eventually, a mural made from the collected items would be assembled on the side of a train car, courtesy of the Wine Train, and displayed along the pathway. While Young had plenty of material, she hadn’t yet formed an idea of what the mosaic would look like. She decided to draw on Napa Valley’s land and specific strata, creating an abstraction of the land below the soil that has produced wine grapes, stone fruit and more for generations.

“A lot of the research I did when I was doing the design was about the geology of this area, and how amazing it is,” Young said. “We have the beautiful soil that we do and the valley that we do because of all the tectonic movement over millions of years, and this whole area was under water at one point and then the sea reseeded and there were volcanoes, like Mount St. Helena. ... All these things have created the microclimates that we have in the valley that make the soil so special.”

The mosaic now resembles the layers in the upper crust of Napa Valley’s land, denoted by multicolored pieces and even one section made of fire-burned pieces from the North Bay's 2017 and 2020 wildfires. Atop these layers are concentric circles made of broken mirror shards that surround the epicenter of the 2014 earthquake.

Rooted in community

At the time, Young was working with the nonprofit Nimbus Arts as a fiscal partner and was able to get an arts and culture grant from Napa County, allowing her to begin the long and time-consuming production process. Between 2017 and 2019, she hosted at least 30 community workshops at which people helped assemble the 11-by-17 inch slabs that comprise the full mural.

“That was such an amazing part of the process,” Young said. “We had, I think, my niece who was one of the youngest people – she was like 3 or 4 at that time she did it – but then also winery owners and CEOs who haven't done art since kindergarten. And, like, all the people in between.”

She hosted the workshops at local schools, including New Technology High and Shearer Elementary, as well as Napa Makes and other public events. At the gatherings, large paper printings of the sections the group was working on were printed and displayed to guide the volunteer artists who were assembling the mosaic. Each slab has between 50 and 100 pieces of broken art, mirrors and memorabilia, donated and assembled by the community.

“I could have finished it a long time ago, but I really want it to be made and touched by as many people as possible,” Young said.

In all, there are 406 mural sections, and about 90% of them are finished and awaiting assembly. As for 30 or so that remain to be finished, Young wants donors and contributors who help get the project to its completion to have an opportunity to assemble them.

Bumps in the road

Young said that the Quake Mosaic’s progress was virtually halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, and for about a year, the slabs sat in storage.

At the time, she had begun to lose some hope that the project would come to fruition, but still felt a deep sense of responsibility to all of those who already had donated their items and time to the creation of the mosaic. She emailed members of the original beautification committee where the idea was born, to see if anyone was interested in reviving the project's momentum.

“This was the Hail Mary,” Young said. “I was paying for storage and paying for the website and paying for everything that has to do with it. And I felt this really big sense of responsibility towards all the people who have participated. ... The emotional responsibility was the most important part to me.”

Shelly Willis, the executive director of Rail Arts District Napa, emailed back, and since then, Young has been working with the help of RAD to finish the project.

By 2022, with RAD's assistance, Young was able to install about a third of the whole mosaic, which will total nearly 1,000 square feet when complete, at the Town & Country Fair.

“It was so amazing to see it when we were putting it together — it was working,” Young said. “Seeing people coming up to it, some people who hadn't seen it before, but also some people who had been part of it were touching it and saying ‘Oh, there's my section,’ was just what I was hoping for. It gave me a lot more energy and momentum.”

The final push

Together, Young and RAD were able to secure a $25,000 challenge grant from the Gasser Foundation, and are in the final months of raising the money for engineering and installation of the artwork.

With a challenge grant, the foundation has promised to match donations raised in the community up to $25,000, so for now the focus of the project is on garnering donations to get the Quake Mosaic to the finish line.

Young said the project already is about a third of the way to that goal, and she feels hopeful backers will reach the maximum by the end of the year. If they do, the Quake Mosaic will have the funding to be completed in full.

The fundraiser ends at the end of December, and engineering could begin as soon as January 2024, with the hopes that the installation will happen in the spring or summer. Young expressed hope that Napans will see in the mosaic an artwork that reminds them not of the tragedies that have struck the Napa Valley, but of the sense of community spirit that has endured.

“It's about our community coming together, processing together,” Young said. “So it's a portrait of people who lived here at the time, but it's also a collective statement of ‘We are working together; we're rebuilding together; we're strong together.’”

To see renderings of the Quake Mosaic project or to learn more about contributing to the Gasser Foundation’s challenge grant, visit www.klythefly.com.

