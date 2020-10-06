Napa radio stations host mayoral debate Wednesday

Wine Down Media, the flagship company of Napa’s radio stations, KVON & KVYN, will host the Napa Mayoral Debate on air live on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The three candidates for Napa Mayor, Councilmembers Doris Gentry and Scott Sedgley and Gerardo Martin, will be present.

The debate will air live on KVON 1440 AM and Napa Valley TV (Comcast Channel 28). The special programming will be moderated by KVON Wine Country Live Morning Show host, Barry Martin.

In addition, KVON will have a post-debate reaction and summary with Barry Martin and political expert Larry Kamer of Kamer Consulting Group from 8:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Watch Now: Elementary school building leveled in California wildfire